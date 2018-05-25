Oppo Realme 1 Vs Honor 7C Vs Honor 9 Lite: Camera, Display, Hardware and more

Oppo’s online-only sub-brand Realme’s first smartphone, the Realme 1 is available for a price starting at Rs 8990 Oppo’s online-only sub-brand Realme’s first smartphone, the Realme 1 is available for a price starting at Rs 8990

Realme’s first smartphone, the Realme 1 went up for sale today exclusively on Amazon India. Oppo’s online-only sub-brand has brought its new handset at a competitive price of Rs 8990 for the 3GB RAM model to compete with brands like Xiaomi, and Honor. Having said that, Xiaomi and Honor have a few smartphones up their sleeve to take on the new Realme 1 like Honor 7C and Xiaomi Redmi Note 5. Since we have already compared the Realme 1 with Redmi Note 5, in this article, we compare the Realme 1 with Honor 7C and Honor 9 Lite.

Realme 1 Vs Honor 7C Vs Honor 9 Lite: Design

The Realme 1 flaunts a fiberglass body with glossy diamond cut illusion on the rear side that gives distinctive looks to the phone. On the left side, there are volume keys while on the right side sits the power button and SIM tray. The back houses a rear camera. The dual-SIM phone has a dedicated microSD card slot to use two SIM and a microSD card at the same time.

Talking about the new Honor 7C smartphone, it features a metal body with antenna lines for better connectivity. It has smooth curved corners that offer better grip on the phone. The power button and volume rockers are placed comfortably on the right side. It also offers a dedicated microSD slot like Realme 1.

The Honor 7C has a rounded, rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The Realme 1, however, doesn’t feature a fingerprint reader at all. But it supports facial recognition. The bottom houses a 3.5mm audio jack, microUSB port and mono speaker.

Coming to the Honor 9 Lite, this smartphone too boasts a glass back. But it has plastic frame sandwiched between two layers of glass that adds makes the phone look premium. The antenna bands run through the frame. The power button and volume keys sit on the right while the SIM tray sits on the left. At the bottom, there is a 3.5mm headphone jack, a microUSB port and a speaker grill.

Realme 1 Vs Honor 7C Vs Honor 9 Lite: Display

The Realme 1 features a tall 6-inch full HD+ 18:9 display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. While side bezels on the phone are thin, the top and bottom chin are pretty thick. The phone has a pixel density of 402 ppi and 78.9% screen-to-body-ratio.

The Honor 7C, meanwhile, sports a 5.99-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio. While the Realme 1 comes with a full HD+ screen, the Honor 7C features an HD+ (1440 x 720 pixel resolution) resulting in smaller pixel density of 269 ppi. The phone has a 76.3% screen-to-body ratio.

The Honor 9 Lite, on the other hand, bears a slightly smaller 5.65-inch display. Similar to the other two phones, it comes with the trending 18:9 aspect ratio. While the Honor 7C carries an HD+ display, the Honor 9 Lite offers a full HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixel resolution) screen along with a compact form factor. Its display has a pixel density of 428 ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 75.5%.

Realme 1 Vs Honor 7C Vs Honor 9 Lite: Camera

In terms of camera, the Oppo Realme 1 offers a 16MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, phase detection autofocus and single LED flash. Up front, it has an 8MP camera that accommodates AI Beautification technology. The company says that with AI feature, the phone is capable of recognizing 296 facial points. The AI beautification further enhances the selfies by softening the skin tone and removing blemish. The stock camera app on the Realme 1 brings Pro-mode, Time-lapse and AR stickers.

The Honor 7C meanwhile, features dual camera setup on the rear side carrying a 13MP primary lens and a 2MP secondary lens. The secondary lens on the phone is meant to add depth of field to the photos enabling users to take images with blur background. The rear cameras come with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF and LED flash support. On the front, it has an 8MP camera accompanied by soft LED flash to provide good clicks in low light condition.

The Honor 9 Lite boasts quad-cameras packing dual camera both at the front and rear side. The smartphone has 13MP+2MP dual camera setup on the front and the back side. The cameras come with LED flash support. The front cameras on the phone are capable of recording 1080p videos. Further, it offers bokeh effect for the rear shots and for selfies as well. All the three smartphones come with Face Unlock feature.

Realme 1 Vs Honor 7C Vs Honor 9 Lite: Hardware

The Realme 1 is powered by a 2.0 GHz MediaTek Helio P60 processor fabricated on a 12nm process. As per the company, the chipset managed to outperform Qualcomm’s mid-range SoC, Snapdragon 636 in synthetic benchmark test. The flagship processor from MediaTek features NeuroPilot AI technology designed to handle heavy tasks and deep learning for facial recognition.

While the Realme 1 carries a flagship chipset, underneath its fiberglass body, the Honor 7C, on the other hand, comes with an entry-level processor from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 450 SoC. But the octa-core chipset paired with decent 3GB RAM makes it enough to run usual tasks smoothly.

The Honor 9 Lite, meanwhile, is powered by Huawei’s mid-range processor, Kirin 659. The octa-core chipset is paired with Mali-T830 MP2 for rendering graphics. The Kirin 659 processor has 4 power-saving cores clocked at 1.7GHz and 4 performance cores clocked at 2.3GHz. The Honor 9 Lite offers decent performance in terms of moderate usage.

Realme 1 Vs Honor 7C Vs Honor 9 Lite: OS, Battery and storage

All three smartphones in question run software based on Android Oreo. The Realme 1 runs Oppo’s ColorOS 5.0. Meanwhile, both the Honor 7C and Honor 9 Lite run EMUI 8.0 custom skin. They all offer built-in themes and some additional features.

Talking about memory, Oppo Realme 1 has three configurations: 3GB RAM/32GB storage, 4GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB RAM/128GB storage (expandable up to 256GB). The Honor 7C offers two RAM/storage combinations: 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB RAM/64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB). The Honor 9 Lite: 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4G RAM/64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB).

In terms of battery capacity, the Realme 1 has a battery capacity of 3410mAh, which is decent enough to offer a day’s worth of backup. Meanwhile, The Honor 7C and Honor 9 Lite both pack a 3000mAh non-removable battery.

All three smartphones have a few unique aspects catering for specific audience. For users who prefer a smartphone with elegant design and better hardware, the Realme 1 seems to tick all the boxes. However, in terms of imaging sensor, Honor’s two budget smartphones have an edge over Realme’s first smartphone.

The Realme 1 starts at Rs 8990. The Honor 7C and Honor 9 Lite start at Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,999, respectively.

