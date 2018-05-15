Oppo Realme 1: Five smartphones that can give it tough competition in India

From smartphones like Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 to Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1: Here are top five alternatives to Oppo Realme 1 in India. From smartphones like Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 to Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1: Here are top five alternatives to Oppo Realme 1 in India.

Oppo Realme 1 has been announced in India, and we have to give it to Realme for launching a handset that covers a broad spectrum, right from Rs 8,990 for the base variant to Rs 13,990 for the top-end variant. As of key specifications of the Realme 1, it sports a 6-inch Full HD screen, packs MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It houses a 13MP rear camera and 8MP front shooter for selfies. The handset runs Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS 5.0 skin on top and packs a 3,410mAh battery under the hood. Oppo Realme 1 goes on sale starting May 25 on Amazon. But if you aren’t someone willing to put your money on a new brand (or sub-brand), and looking for a smartphone with comparable specifications in the similar price segment, you can consider some of the alternatives mentioned below:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (Rs 9,999 onwards)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 certainly poses a serious competition to Oppo Realme 1, primarily for two reasons: its dominance and popularity in the budget segment, in addition to what it has got to offer for the price. The Realme 1 seems to have chosen the same path as Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 to challenge the likes of Xiaomi. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 price in India starts at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant and goes up to Rs 11,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant. The phone has a capable 12MP shooter and a 4000mAh battery. But unlike the Realme 1, the Note 5 is still stuck on Android Nougat.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro (Rs 14,999 onwards)

Oppo Realme 1 certainly is in the middle of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro’s way. The Redmi Note 5 Pro now starts at Rs 14,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. But the high-end variant of the same costs Rs 16,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, which is Rs 3,000 extra than the Realme. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 5 Pro has dual rear cameras and a bigger 4,000mAh battery as advantages over the Realme 1. It is powered by a new-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC.

Moto G5S Plus [4GB/64GB] (Rs 12,999)

After the Redmi Note 5, the Moto G5S Plus is likely to compete with the Realme 1. Although both the Redmi Note 5 and the Moto G5S Plus run on the same chipset (Snapdragon 625), the latter offers better camera specs including 4K video recording support. And not to forget, the Moto G5S Plus supports fast charging as well. Hence, the Moto G5S Plus can be a viable alternative to the Realme 1 with a few extra perks. However, you will have to make do with a 5.5-inch 16:9 full HD screen on the Moto as opposed to an elongated 6-inch 18:9 full HD+ display on the Realme 1. Motorola Moto G5S Plus with 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage costs Rs 12,999 in India.

Honor 9 Lite (Rs 10,999 onwards)

In case you fall for looks, Honor 9 Lite is undoubtedly a strong contender. Honor 9 Lite flaunts an all-glass build, which makes the device feel a lot more premium and costly than it really is. On paper, Honor 9 Lite beats the Realme 1 with its four cameras, courtesy of dual cameras up front as well as on the rear. However, when it comes to the other specifications, the Realme 1 may be hard to beat. As for the price, Honor 9 Lite price in India starts at Rs 10,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB expandable storage. But as part of the e-commerce sales, you can grab it today at a 1,000 Rupees discount.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 (Rs 10,999 onwards)

If you prefer a phone with a big 5,000mAh battery and pure Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box, the Zenfone Max Pro M1 is a good alternative. The handset starts at Rs 10,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and climbs all the way up to Rs 12,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB. But Asus has announced yet another variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage for Rs 14,999, which should better align with what the high-end variant of the Realme 1. Just like the Redmi Note 5 Pro, this Asus phone is built around a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC and has 13MP+5MP dual camera setup at the back.

