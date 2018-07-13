Oppo Find X vs Vivo Nex S: Price, features and specifications comparison

Oppo Find X with pop-up camera system arrives in India for a price of Rs 59,990; here’s how it compares with the truly bezel-less smartphone, Vivo Nex S. Oppo Find X with pop-up camera system arrives in India for a price of Rs 59,990; here’s how it compares with the truly bezel-less smartphone, Vivo Nex S.

This year we have already witnessed more than a dozen smartphones flaunting near-full-screen displays. The feature became a trend in 2017, with leading OEMs introducing handsets with minimal to true bezel-less displays. While Samsung last year took the crest in the design segment with the debut of Galaxy S8 series, this time around, Chinese smartphone makers Oppo and Vivo have managed to pilfer the crown.

These brands which are subsidiaries of Chinese multinational firm, BBK Electronics are best known for bringing selfie camera smartphones for their user. However, Oppo and Vivo took a discrete step this year and brought two of the most radiantly designed smartphones, the Oppo Find X and Vivo Nex S.

Oppo’s latest flagship model just arrived in the Indian smartphone market yesterday for a price of Rs 59,990. Vivo Nex S is expected to make its debut in the country next week. The price is under wraps currently but we expect it to be lower than that of the Oppo Find X. Both the devices flaunt a few unique aspects that are sure to garner user attention. In this article, we have compared Oppo’s flagship phone with Vivo Nex S based on preliminary specifications and feature list. Let’s have a look at how these devices compare with each other.

Oppo Find X vs Vivo Nex S: Design

The foremost striking aspect of Oppo’s new flagship model, Find X is its design. The Oppo Find X is beautifully designed with beveled edges and a classic gradient back panel that makes the phone look stunning. The most noticeable design component is its motorized camera setup that pop’s out of the phone’s chassis when one launches the camera app. From the front fascia, Oppo Find X appears reminiscent to Samsung’s Galaxy S9, however, the phone has an incredibly high screen-to-body-ratio of 93.8%. It has bezels as thin as paper around the sides and top of the phone. At the bottom, it has a small chin. While many smartphone makers are now embracing notch-style display, thankfully Oppo has scorned this feature on its new flagship. The phone doesn’t have a fingerprint scanner and relies on 3D scanning feature that uses infrared light and dot projector to map a face. These striking details on the Oppo Find X duly peak interest in the Android user-base and make a bold statement in the design segment.

Meanwhile, Vivo Nex S boasts truly bezel-less display and motorized camera too. However, Vivo took a different approach with the camera system on its new Nex S phone. While Oppo Find X’s camera mechanism enables launching front and rear camera modules simultaneously, Vivo Nex gives the option to only launch the front camera. The retractable front camera pops out from the chassis when the camera app is switched to the ‘front-facing viewfinder’ option. Vivo has trimmed the bezels on its new Nex-series smartphone with no notch at the top of the display. However, the Vivo Nex S has a slightly larger chin than the Oppo Find X. The phone has a screen-to-body ratio of 91.24 percent. Vivo Nex S doesn’t bear a speaker grill, instead, it comes with a ‘piezoelectric’ earpiece speaker that Vivo has managed to put under the glass near the earpiece.

Oppo Find X vs Vivo Nex S: Display

Besides the unique camera system, another striking aspect on the Oppo Find X and Vivo Nex S are their displays. These smartphones boast an all-screen notch-free display. However, the screen size and aspect ratio differs in both the Oppo and Vivo handsets. Oppo Find X features a 6.42-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels stretched across the display. It has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a screen-to-body-ratio of 93.8 percent. In comparison, the Vivo Nex S has a slightly taller 6.59-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2316 x 1080 pixels. Compared to the Oppo Find X it has a slightly smaller screen-to-body-ratio of 91.24 percent and aspect ratio of 19.3:9.

Oppo Find X vs Vivo Nex S: Camera

As far as the optics are concerned, the Oppo Find X boasts dual camera setup at the back combining 16MP+20MP camera sensors. Up front, it has a 25MP selfie camera that comes with face unlock feature. The Chinese brand has introduced a feature called ‘Omoji’ on the Oppo Find X which is inspired by Apple’s Animoji. The feature basically turns your face into 3D emojis by mapping facial expression and enabling it to use in chat apps.

The Vivo Nex S features dual cameras as well, however, it packs slightly lesser megapixel-units on the rear as compared to the Oppo Find X. The phone carries a 12MP primary sensor that comes with f/1.8 aperture, 1.4-micron pixels and a 5MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture. The rear cameras on the Nex S phone offer OIS and EIS. At the front, it has an 8MP selfie-shooter that comes with f/2.0 aperture. The native camera app has Portrait mode and offers AI camera features such as AI beauty mode, AI scene detection etc.

Oppo Find X vs Vivo Nex S: Processing hardware and software

In terms of processing hardware, both Oppo Find X and Vivo Nex S carry Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line SoC, Snapdragon 845. The chipset on both these phones is paired with Adreno 630 GPU for graphics rendition.

On the software front, both Oppo Find X and Vivo Nex S offer Android 8.1 Oreo OS. However, both the devices have their respective in-house OS skin layered on top, with Oppo Find X having ColorOS 5.1, while the Vivo Nex S has FunTouch OS 4.

Oppo Find X vs Vivo Nex S: Storage and battery

As for the storage, Oppo Find X comes with a massive 8GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. Meanwhile, Vivo Nex S packs 8GB RAM as well but offers two storage options that include 128GB native storage and 256GB native storage.

In terms of battery capacity, Oppo’s newly launched Find X carries a 3730mAh battery and supports the proprietary VOOC fast charging technology. On the other hand, Vivo Nex S packs a slightly bigger 4000mAh battery.

We will do a thorough comparison between the two devices once both arrive for testing in our labs.

