Oppo F9 Pro with 100 per cent cashback offer on Amazon India: Here’s how it works

Oppo recently launched a new smartphone in India, Oppo F9 Pro priced at Rs 23,990. The device is currently available exclusively on Amazon India. Key feature of the device is its waterdrop style notch, which helps bring the notch size to a minimum. Amazon India is currently running an offer for users who purchase the smartphone from September 15 to September 28, where they might be eligible to get it for free.

Amazon India is running a new competition called “Big Game Big Cashback” offer. Under this offer, a few customers will get a 100 per cent cashback on their purchase. To decide how many people will be eligible to avail the offer, Oppo will be holding voting sessions where consumers can vote on matches.

The match with the most votes will be the deciding factor as to how many phones will the company give away. The company will offer up as many smartphones as many runs the Indian team is able to make on the selected day.

To enter the contest people need to purchase the Oppo F9 Pro between September 15 and September 28 from Amazon India and fill up a form for the same on Oppo Mobile’s official website. The offer isn’t valid for devices purchased from the offline market.

To bring down the cost of Oppo F9 Pro consumers can avail a 5 per cent instant discount by purchasing the device on EMI via an HDFC bank credit card. Consumer purchasing the device on exchange will also be eligible for an additional discount of Rs 3,000.

For consumers who don’t want to try out their luck on the “Big Game Cashback Offer”, they can purchase the device for Rs 21,800.

Oppo F9 Pro sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 processor paired with the ‎ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The device comes with 6GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 5.2 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 3,500mAh non-removable battery.

Oppo F9 Pro sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 16MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor. On the front, it features a 25MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.0 for taking selfies.

