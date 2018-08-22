Oppo F9 Pro: Five smartphones that can give it tough competition in India

From Nokia 7 Plus, 6.1 Plus to Xiaomi Mi A2: We list five smartphones that can give Oppo F9 Pro a tough competition in the Indian market. From Nokia 7 Plus, 6.1 Plus to Xiaomi Mi A2: We list five smartphones that can give Oppo F9 Pro a tough competition in the Indian market.

Oppo recently announced two new gradient background smartphones in India. Yes, we are talking about the all-new Oppo F9 and F9 Pro. We got our hands on the new Oppo F9 Pro after the launch event, so that we could tell our readers what these two new additions in the company’s selfie-centric F-series line-up have to offer. Just to jog your memory, read our Oppo F9 Pro first impressions.

Oppo F9 series sports a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display. It runs on MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor clocked at 2GHz and paired with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU for graphics. Oppo F9 features 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, while Oppo F9 Pro has 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The storage is further expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

Oppo F9 and F9 Pro run Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.2. Oppo F9 Pro houses 16MP + 2MP dual-rear cameras with portrait mode for bokeh effect. It has a 25MP front camera with AI beautification feature. In contrast, Oppo F9 has a 16MP front camera. Both the phones come with 3,500mAh battery.

In this article, we list five smartphones that can give Oppo F9 Pro a tough competition in the Indian market.

Nokia 7 Plus

Nokia 7 Plus can certainly give a tough competition to Oppo F9 Pro in India. Although Oppo F9 Pro is Rs 1,000 cheaper than Nokia 7 Plus, the latter packs a more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor under the hood. But Oppo F9 Pro has 6GB RAM, unlike 4GB on Nokia 7 Plus. If you don’t like a notch on the display, Nokia 7 Plus is a more ideal contender. In addition, Nokia 7 Plus houses Carl Zeiss optics and optical zoom on its 12MP+13MP dual rear cameras to offer a superior camera experience, which is expected to be better than Oppo F9 Pro.

It is also an Android One device which you get stock Android Oreo OS and frequent Android updates over the next couple of years. It also offers a bigger 3,800mAh battery. Read our Nokia 7 Plus review to know more about the device.

Nokia 7 Plus price in India: Rs 24,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage

Honor Play

Honor Play is yet another strong contender that can outperform Oppo F9 Pro in the Indian market. In terms of design, the Honor Play is slimmer than Oppo F9 Pro. But internally, Honor Play is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor that is equivalent to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835. It costs more or less similar to Oppo F9 Pro. Both the handsets sport a 6.3-inch Full HD+ notch display, but the Honor Play has a bigger notch as compared to Oppo F9 Pro. Read our Honor Play review to know more.

Honor Play price in India: Rs 23,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2 sports a slimmer unibody design as compared to Oppo F9 Pro. What’s more, it also sports a smaller 5.99-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution. Similar to Nokia 7 Plus, this handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, which is stronger than the Oppo F9 Pro’s Mediatek P60. The Mi A2 can also record 4K (2160p) videos at 30 frames per second (fps), unlike Oppo F9 Pro. Xiaomi Mi A2, like its predecessor, falls under Google’s Android One initiative. If you want a smartphone that runs stock Android experience and costs less than Oppo F9, with a faster processor but with 4GB RAM, you can consider Xiaomi Mi A2. Read our Xiaomi Mi A2 review to know more about the device.

Xiaomi Mi A2 price in India: Rs 16,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage

Nokia 6.1 Plus

Launched on the same day as the F9 Pro, Nokia 6.1 Plus sports a compact 5.8-inch screen with a notch but with the same 2280 x 1080 pixels Full HD+ resolution, resulting in higher pixels per inch. And much like the Mi A2 and Nokia 7 Plus, this one too is on Google’s Android One bandwagon. It runs the stock Android Oreo OS with regular OS and security updates promised for at least two years. Nokia 6.1 Plus is powered by a Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor. The dual cameras at the back are said to be quite competent too. Read our Nokia 6.1 Plus review to know more about the device.

Nokia 6.1 Plus price in India: Rs 15,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage

Oppo F7

Last but not least, Oppo F9 Pro has some internal competition from its predecessor, Oppo F7. There are ample reasons for it. First up it is powered by the same MediaTek P60 SoC along with 6GB RAM. For the exact price, it has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection that F9 Pro doesn’t, along with double the internal storage (128GB). The only major difference being the Oppo F7 features a single rear camera. The battery capacity is also 100mAh less than Oppo F9 Pro. Hence, if you are looking for more storage and a fingerprint scanner for the same price, you can consider Oppo F7. Read our Oppo F7 review to know more about the device.

Oppo F7 price in India: Rs 23,990 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage

