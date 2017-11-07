Oppo F5 selfie camera samples, photo gallery and initial observations

Oppo launched their new mid-range smartphone ‘F5’ in India last week. As one expects from Oppo phones, the focus remains primarily on the front-facing selfie camera and you now have a 20-megapixel snapper capturing the ‘real you’ in lot more pixels than before. The rear camera unit hasn’t been ignored either. Though you won’t get a dual camera setup that’s in vogue these days with the F5, you get a more than respectable 16-megapixel unit at the back to focus on objects other than yourself. I got a chance to spend a few minutes with Oppo’s latest offering at the launch event and here are some of my initial observations that I would like to share with you.

Oppo F5 Build Quality

The phone feels sturdy in hand courtesy of its metal body. At 7.5mm, the phone is slim enough to look and feels premium while not compromising on the grip. Despite the slim metal body, the phone did not feel slippery at all. The power and volume buttons are on the side while the fingerprint sensor that typically used to be at the front for most Oppo phones has moved to the back in the F5. That’s understandable given that there’s hardly any space on the chin thanks to the elongated display.

Oppo F5 Display

The Oppo F5 flaunts minimal bezels around a 6-inch full HD+ (1080×2160 pixel resolution) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The front panel of the smartphone is protected from scratches by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The screen quality of the demo unit looked excellent out of the box without any tweaking. It was responsive and vibrant. We will play with its settings a bit more when we get our review unit. The only complaint I had about the display was that its edges weren’t perfectly rounded. They weren’t rough by any means but felt a bit sharp for my liking.

Oppo F5 selfie camera

As I mentioned earlier, the Oppo F5 has a 20-megapixel selfie camera and a 16-megapixel primary camera at the back. Wonder if I can still call it primary in this case. All Oppo phones claim to be selfie experts but I don’t consider myself one. So I left the glamour job of clicking selfies to one of the selfie experts in my team. You can check the samples below. This phone has tons of options to tweak your selfies but we had very little time to play around with them on the launch day. Hence, I will leave that part for the detailed review that we will publish soon.

Oppo F5 selfie camera samples

Oppo F5 main camera

Being behind the camera always makes me feel a lot more at home and hence took the opportunity to capture a few samples with the 16mp rear camera of the Oppo F5 rather than spending more time with the selfie options. Here are a few samples that I managed to click in bright outdoor lighting, shadows, indoor lighting and dimly lit areas.

To begin with, the camera unit is very quick in focusing and capturing images. The rear snapper does a pretty good job in bright or evenly lit conditions outdoor as well as indoor. The colors are natural and the level of detail is excellent as is evident in the photo of the Chocolate Truffle. The camera gains well in shadows or dimly lit conditions but there is a noticeable loss of detail in the captured images. Check the difference in detail of the tree trunks in the sun as opposed to the ones in the shadows. I would like to remind you that this was a demo unit and didn’t get a chance to test it at length. So it would be prudent to hold my judgment till we are done testing it extensively.

Oppo F5 camera samples

I will pause here for the time being. Do check out our full review of the Oppo F5 that we will publish shortly where we will elaborate further on each of the above parameters along with the phone’s performance, battery life, and complete feature set.

Oppo F5 Photo Gallery