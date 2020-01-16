Oppo F15 vs Realme X2 vs Vivo S1 Pro: Specifications compared

Here’s how the new Oppo F15 compares to the Realme X2 and Vivo S1 Pro compare to each other in terms of specifications. Here’s how the new Oppo F15 compares to the Realme X2 and Vivo S1 Pro compare to each other in terms of specifications.

Oppo has just launched its latest F-series smartphone, dubbed Oppo F15. It is priced at Rs 19,990 for the sole 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. Considering its price the device is directly comparable with the Realme X2 and the Vivo S1 Pro. Today we will be taking a look at how the new Oppo F15 compares to the Realme X2 and the Vivo S1 Pro in terms of specifications:

Oppo F15 vs Realme X2 vs Vivo S1 Pro: Price

Oppo F15 is priced at Rs 19,990 for the sole 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. Realme X2 comes in three RAM/storage variants: 4GB RAM/64GB storage at Rs 16,999, 6GB RAM/128GB storage at Rs 18,999 and 8GB RAM/128GB storage at Rs 19,999. Lastly, the Vivo S1 Pro is priced at Rs 19,990 for the sole 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant.

Oppo F15 vs Realme X2 vs Vivo S1 Pro: Design

Oppo F15 is a thin and light smartphone, weighing in at around 172 grams and has 7.9mm of thickness. It is constructed out of a polycarbonate body, which helps the device stay light. On the front, it features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, which makes handling the device quite easy. It also features a water-drop style notch on the front, which holds the 16MP front camera module for taking selfies. The display comes with Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top to secure it from scratches. On the back, we get to see the quad camera setup along with the Oppo branding. The device comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack paired with a USB Type-C port.

Realme X2 looks just like the Realme XT. It comes with a 3D glass body design with Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. The frame used is made out of polycarbonate. On the back, the device sports a camera bump along with the Realme branding. The device features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop style notch. It also comes with a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Vivo S1 Pro just like the Oppo F15 uses a polycarbonate body. It comes with a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. The display is protected by Schott Xensation 3D display protection. The device also features a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the back, the device features a quad camera setup in a diamond shape.

Oppo F15 vs Realme X2 vs Vivo S1 Pro: Display

Oppo F15 comes with a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It features a waterdrop style notch to hold the front camera and comes with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device also features the company’s own in-display fingerprint 3.0 sensor underneath the display.

Realme X2 sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. The device comes with a waterdrop-style notch and has a 91.9 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The device features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and features an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

Vivo S1 Pro sports the smallest display amongst the bunch. It comes with a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. The display is protected by Schott Xensation 3D display protection and comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Oppo F15 vs Realme X2 vs Vivo S1 Pro: Processor, storage

Oppo F15 uses the MediaTek Helio P70 processor to power all of its features. The device runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 6.1.2 skin on top. The company has already confirmed that it will soon be releasing the ColorOS 7 based on Android 10 operating system. It comes with 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

Realme X2, on the other hand, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. It also runs on ColorOS 6.1.2 based on Android 9 Pie. The company has confirmed that it will soon be rolling out its own Realme UI based on Android 10 operating system to the device. It comes in three RAM/storage variants: 4GB RAM/64GB storage, 6GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/128GB storage. The storage is expandable via a microSD card.

Lastly, the Vivo S1 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with an Adreno 610 GPU. It comes with 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card. The device runs Google’s Android 9 Pie operating system with the company’s own Funtouch OS 9.2 skin on top.

Oppo F15 vs Realme X2 vs Vivo S1 Pro: Camera

Oppo F15 features a quad camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP Ultra Wide Angle/Macro sensor, a 2MP monochrome sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it sports a 16MP sensor for taking selfies.

Realme X2 also sports a quad camera setup at the back consisting of a 64MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP wide-angle sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it features a 32MP selfie camera.

Vivo S1 Pro features a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP wide-angle sensor, 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it features a 32MP sensor.

Oppo F15 vs Realme X2 vs Vivo S1 Pro: Battery

Oppo F15 comes with a 4,000mAh battery with support for the company’s own 20W VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge technology. Realme X2 also features a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC fast charging. Whereas, the Vivo S1 Pro comes with a 4,100mAh battery with support for the company’s own 18W Dual-Engine Fast Charging.

