Oppo F11 Pro vs Vivo V15 Pro vs Honor View20: Specifications comparison

Oppo introduced what it calls the ‘raising’ selfie camera concept on its premium Find X smartphone. The feature has now come to its mid-segment phone as well with the F11 Pro, which has been launched in India at a price of Rs 28,999. In addition to a 16MP motorised pop-up front camera, it has dual cameras at the back with a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor.

Advertising

Based on price and specifications, the Oppo F11 Pro will directly compete with Vivo’s V15 Pro which also comes with a pop-up front camera, but with 32MP resolution and is priced at Rs 28,990. Then there is Honor View20, which has a unique punch-hole display that includes the front camera and costs Rs 37,999.

We compare the Oppo F11 Pro with Vivo V15 Pro and Honor View20 based on price and specifications:

Oppo F11 Pro vs Vivo V15 Pro vs Honor View20: Price and availability

Oppo F11 Pro price in India is Rs 24,990 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model. Pre-orders begin from March 6, while sale will start from March 16 on online as well as offline platforms.

Advertising

Vivo V15 Pro can also be bought in only one storage configuration that of 6GB RAM and 128GB storage at a price of Rs 28,990. It is exclusive to Flipkart.

Honor View20’s starting price of Rs 37,999 (6GB RAM+128GB ROM) is higher in comparison. The 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM version costs Rs 45,999. The phone can be bought from the company’s official online store as well as Amazon.

Oppo F11 Pro vs Vivo V15 Pro vs Honor View20: Design and display

Oppo F11 Pro and Vivo V15 Pro have a similar gradient back cover design with 3D effect. The front camera on the F11 Pro pops-up from the centre, while that on Vivo’s phone is aligned on the right side. The display on both the devices are edge-to-edge thanks to the camera placement.

Honor View20 stands out in terms of design as it comes with a V reflective pattern on its glass back cover, which gives it a premium look. The screen here is also edge-to-edge as well. The front camera is included in an in-display punch-hole on the upper left corner of the screen.

Oppo F11 Pro gets a 6.5-inch HD+ panel with 90.9 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Honor View20 comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with 91.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Both the phones sport a physical fingerprint sensor, placed at the back.

The V15 Pro features a slightly smaller 6.39-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen with in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo F11 Pro vs Vivo V15 Pro vs Honor View20: Camera

Oppo F11 sports a motorised pop-up front camera, same as Vivo V15 Pro, though specifications are different. The F11 Pro gets a 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture and features like AI Beautification, Portrait mode, and Ultra Night mode.

The V15 Pro has 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture and Portrait Light effect. Honor View20 has a 25MP sensor on the front with f/2.0 aperture.

The back cameras on Oppo F11 Pro are a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture and 5MP secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. We are yet to test out the F11 Pro for its performance.

Meanwhile, the triple rear cameras on the V15 Pro (48MP+8MP+5MP) are capable of taking some stunning pictures in bright outdoors, though we did notice in our review that the colours looked washed out in some photos.

Honor View20 sports a 48MP primary camera with a 3D Time of Flight (ToF) secondary camera. It delivers well in outdoor and indoor lighting with photos having plenty of details. Even the night shots are pleasing. The 3D sensor gives users the option to shape a person and make them look slimmer in pictures for those who are interested.

Oppo F11 Pro vs Vivo V15 Pro vs Honor View20: Processor, storage, and battery

Oppo F11 Pro is powered by the Helio P70 processor that we saw on the Realme 3. It is available in 6GB RAM coupled with 64GB expandable storage. The battery is 4,000mAh with support for the company’s VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology, said to offer two hours of usage in five minutes of charging.

Vivo V15 Pro packs the new Snapdragon 675 processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. The performance is decent when one considers moderate usage and we did not experience lag or heating issues during our review period. The phone is backed by a 3,700mAh battery and there is fast charging as well.

Advertising

Honor View20 has flagship-level Kirin 980 processor, same as Mate 20 Pro. Performance is not really a problem with the phone and graphics-heavy games like Asphalt 9 work without any hiccups, as we observed in our review. It is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery, which should get you through a day even with a 50 per cent charge.