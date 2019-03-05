Toggle Menu Sections
Oppo F11 Pro vs Vivo V15 Pro vs Honor View20: Specifications comparisonhttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/techook/oppo-f11-pro-vs-vivo-v15-pro-vs-honor-view20-specs-comparison-5611825/

Oppo F11 Pro vs Vivo V15 Pro vs Honor View20: Specifications comparison

Here's how the new Oppo F11 Pro compares to the Vivo V15 Pro and Honor View20 based on specifications.

oppo f11 pro, oppo f11 pro price in india, oppo f11 pro price and features, oppo f11 pro selfie camera, oppo f11 pro processor, oppo f11 pro camera sensor, oppo f11 pro camera specification, oppo f11 pro display, oppo f11 pro colors, vivo v15 pro, vivo v15 pro price in india, vivo v15 pro features, vivo v15 pro specs, vivo v15 pro camera review, vivo v15 pro camera features, vivo v15 pro camera specification, vivo v15 pro battery mah, vivo v15 pro battery capacity, vivo v15 pro battery power, honor view 20, honor view 20 price, honor view 20 review, honor view 20 battery life, honor view 20 battery capacity, honor view 20 camera sensor, honor view 20 camera review, honor view 20 camera features, honor view 20 camera specs
Oppo F11 Pro vs Vivo V15 Pro vs Honor View20: Oppo F11 Pro will directly compete with Vivo’s V15 Pro which also comes with a pop-up front camera.

Oppo introduced what it calls the ‘raising’ selfie camera concept on its premium Find X smartphone. The feature has now come to its mid-segment phone as well with the F11 Pro, which has been launched in India at a price of Rs 28,999. In addition to a 16MP motorised pop-up front camera, it has dual cameras at the back with a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor.

Based on price and specifications, the Oppo F11 Pro will directly compete with Vivo’s V15 Pro which also comes with a pop-up front camera, but with 32MP resolution and is priced at Rs 28,990. Then there is Honor View20, which has a unique punch-hole display that includes the front camera and costs Rs 37,999.

We compare the Oppo F11 Pro with Vivo V15 Pro and Honor View20 based on price and specifications:

Oppo F11 Pro vs Vivo V15 Pro vs Honor View20: Price and availability

Oppo F11 Pro price in India is Rs 24,990 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model. Pre-orders begin from March 6, while sale will start from March 16 on online as well as offline platforms.

Advertising

Vivo V15 Pro can also be bought in only one storage configuration that of 6GB RAM and 128GB storage at a price of Rs 28,990. It is exclusive to Flipkart.

Also Read: Vivo V15 Pro review: Innovative pop-up camera, but is the price right?

Honor View20’s starting price of Rs 37,999 (6GB RAM+128GB ROM) is higher in comparison. The 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM version costs Rs 45,999. The phone can be bought from the company’s official online store as well as Amazon.

Oppo F11 Pro vs Vivo V15 Pro vs Honor View20: Design and display

Oppo F11 Pro and Vivo V15 Pro have a similar gradient back cover design with 3D effect. The front camera on the F11 Pro pops-up from the centre, while that on Vivo’s phone is aligned on the right side. The display on both the devices are edge-to-edge thanks to the camera placement.

Honor View20 stands out in terms of design as it comes with a V reflective pattern on its glass back cover, which gives it a premium look. The screen here is also edge-to-edge as well. The front camera is included in an in-display punch-hole on the upper left corner of the screen.

oppo f11 pro, oppo f11 pro price in india, oppo f11 pro price and features, oppo f11 pro selfie camera, oppo f11 pro processor, oppo f11 pro camera sensor, oppo f11 pro camera specification, oppo f11 pro display, oppo f11 pro colors, vivo v15 pro, vivo v15 pro price in india, vivo v15 pro features, vivo v15 pro specs, vivo v15 pro camera review, vivo v15 pro camera features, vivo v15 pro camera specification, vivo v15 pro battery mah, vivo v15 pro battery capacity, vivo v15 pro battery power, honor view 20, honor view 20 price, honor view 20 review, honor view 20 battery life, honor view 20 battery capacity, honor view 20 camera sensor, honor view 20 camera review, honor view 20 camera features, honor view 20 camera specs
Oppo F11 Pro and Vivo V15 Pro have a similar gradient back cover design with 3D effect.

Oppo F11 Pro gets a 6.5-inch HD+ panel with 90.9 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Honor View20 comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with 91.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Both the phones sport a physical fingerprint sensor, placed at the back.

The V15 Pro features a slightly smaller 6.39-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen with in-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo F11 Pro vs Vivo V15 Pro vs Honor View20: Camera

Oppo F11 sports a motorised pop-up front camera, same as Vivo V15 Pro, though specifications are different. The F11 Pro gets a 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture and features like AI Beautification, Portrait mode, and Ultra Night mode.

The V15 Pro has 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture and Portrait Light effect. Honor View20 has a 25MP sensor on the front with f/2.0 aperture.

Also Read: Honor View20 review: Flagship design, performance at Rs 37,999

The back cameras on Oppo F11 Pro are a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture and 5MP secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. We are yet to test out the F11 Pro for its performance.

oppo f11 pro, oppo f11 pro price in india, oppo f11 pro price and features, oppo f11 pro selfie camera, oppo f11 pro processor, oppo f11 pro camera sensor, oppo f11 pro camera specification, oppo f11 pro display, oppo f11 pro colors, vivo v15 pro, vivo v15 pro price in india, vivo v15 pro features, vivo v15 pro specs, vivo v15 pro camera review, vivo v15 pro camera features, vivo v15 pro camera specification, vivo v15 pro battery mah, vivo v15 pro battery capacity, vivo v15 pro battery power, honor view 20, honor view 20 price, honor view 20 review, honor view 20 battery life, honor view 20 battery capacity, honor view 20 camera sensor, honor view 20 camera review, honor view 20 camera features, honor view 20 camera specs
Honor View20 sports a 48MP primary camera with a 3D Time of Flight (ToF) secondary camera.

Meanwhile, the triple rear cameras on the V15 Pro (48MP+8MP+5MP) are capable of taking some stunning pictures in bright outdoors, though we did notice in our review that the colours looked washed out in some photos.

Honor View20 sports a 48MP primary camera with a 3D Time of Flight (ToF) secondary camera. It delivers well in outdoor and indoor lighting with photos having plenty of details. Even the night shots are pleasing. The 3D sensor gives users the option to shape a person and make them look slimmer in pictures for those who are interested.

Oppo F11 Pro vs Vivo V15 Pro vs Honor View20: Processor, storage, and battery

Oppo F11 Pro is powered by the Helio P70 processor that we saw on the Realme 3. It is available in 6GB RAM coupled with 64GB expandable storage. The battery is 4,000mAh with support for the company’s VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology, said to offer two hours of usage in five minutes of charging.

Vivo V15 Pro packs the new Snapdragon 675 processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. The performance is decent when one considers moderate usage and we did not experience lag or heating issues during our review period. The phone is backed by a 3,700mAh battery and there is fast charging as well.

Advertising
oppo f11 pro, oppo f11 pro price in india, oppo f11 pro price and features, oppo f11 pro selfie camera, oppo f11 pro processor, oppo f11 pro camera sensor, oppo f11 pro camera specification, oppo f11 pro display, oppo f11 pro colors, vivo v15 pro, vivo v15 pro price in india, vivo v15 pro features, vivo v15 pro specs, vivo v15 pro camera review, vivo v15 pro camera features, vivo v15 pro camera specification, vivo v15 pro battery mah, vivo v15 pro battery capacity, vivo v15 pro battery power, honor view 20, honor view 20 price, honor view 20 review, honor view 20 battery life, honor view 20 battery capacity, honor view 20 camera sensor, honor view 20 camera review, honor view 20 camera features, honor view 20 camera specs
Vivo V15 Pro can also be bought in only one storage configuration that of 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option.

Honor View20 has flagship-level Kirin 980 processor, same as Mate 20 Pro. Performance is not really a problem with the phone and graphics-heavy games like Asphalt 9 work without any hiccups, as we observed in our review. It is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery, which should get you through a day even with a 50 per cent charge.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 US science envoy in India from tomorrow to strengthen bilateral cooperation in space
2 'Haptic baton' offers new ray of hope for visually impaired musicians
3 Huawei Nova 4e teaser shows a water-drop notch with 32MP selfie camera