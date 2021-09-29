OnePlus smartphone lineup decoded: OnePlus 9 Pro to OnePlus Nord CE, which phone is for you?

Selecting a OnePlus phone was much easier when the brand launched the OnePlus One back in 2014. While getting your hands on one was difficult due to the invite-only system, one could simply put their money on the latest OnePlus device and stay assured of making the best possible purchase.

However, the brand now has multiple parallel series. These include the classic OnePlus (number) series, along with a OnePlus (number) Pro, a OnePlus (number)T, and even a rumoured OnePlus 9RT. That is apart from the entirely separate Nord series of mid-range devices. If that feels too confusing for you, go through our in-depth look at the brand’s smartphone lineup to understand which OnePlus phone is the best pick for you.

OnePlus (number) series

The OnePlus (number) series is the longest running series the brand has had, from the OnePlus One all the way to the current OnePlus 9. The flagship phone is a good balance between sleek design, all the latest features, clean software and a fast, performance-oriented experience, although it is not the best the company can offer in terms of display quality and camera performance.

The current iteration of the OnePlus (number) series is the OnePlus 9. It features a 120Hz AMOLED screen, the Snapdragon 888, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. There is a 48MP+50MP+2MP triple camera and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

OnePlus (number) Pro series

The Pro series started with the OnePlus 7 Pro and today it is the brand’s most powerful sub-category. The OnePlus 7 Pro, 7T Pro, 8 Pro and 9 Pro have offered the best flagship experience the company can offer year after year, including camera performance, general performance, display quality and design. These are also the brand’s most expensive phones.

The current phone in the series is the OnePlus 9 Pro, which comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with 120Hz, a QHD resolution, the Snapdragon 888 chip, up to 12GB RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage and a 48MP+8MP+50MP+2MP quad camera setup. It also features a 4,500mAh with 65W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

OnePlus (number)T series

The OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 8T are basically smaller updates to the number series that come in about six months after the launch of the original phone. For instance, the 7T launched about six months after the OnePlus 7, and stood between the OnePlus 7 and 8. Similarly, the OnePlus 8T stood between the OnePlus 8 and 9.

The brand has confirmed that there will be no OnePlus 9T this year, and the future of the OnePlus (number)T series is currently unclear.

OnePlus (number)R series

OnePlus also started a new ‘R’ series with the OnePlus 9R. The R series currently has only one device and it stands as a budget flagship alternative to the brand’s true flagships, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, which have now become very expensive.

The R-series is also made possible from this year because of Qualcomm splitting its flagship Snapdragon 800-series chips into two distinct categories – the medium-grade flagship Snapdragon 870 (which is a tiny upgrade to the 865 Plus) and the more powerful Snapdragon 888.

The (number)R series will presumably feature Qualcomm’s mid-level flagship chips moving forward while the main OnePlus number and Pro series will feature the more powerful Snapdragon 888 chip and its successors.

OnePlus Nord Series

The OnePlus Nord series is the brand’s upper-midrange lineup that began with the OnePlus Nord last year. These are premium mid-range phones that will offer a great value-for-money experience, including good general performance, camera quality, design and perhaps better battery life than the brand’s flagship phones.

This is the most suitable series the brand has to offer for most people who aren’t exactly looking for flagship performance, but a fairly good, reliable experience.

The current phone in the series is the OnePlus Nord 2, which comes with a 6.43 inch 90Hz AMOLED display and the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip. It also features a 50MP+8MP+2MP triple camera setup and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus Nord N series

The brand’s most affordable series of phones so far are the OnePlus Nord CE series and the OnePlus Nord N-series. These are available in select markets each, so in India, you will find the Nord CE series while in the US, you have the Nord N series.

These are the most affordable OnePlus devices so far and offer slightly watered-down specifications compared to the Nord series. The lower mid-range phones aren’t the most powerful, but are great if you want a OnePlus phone but are tight on a budget.

In India, the OnePlus Nord CE is available with a 6.43 inch 90Hz AMOLED panel, a Snapdragon 750G chip, a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera setup, 4,500mAh battery and 30W fast charging.