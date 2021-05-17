OnePlus Nord vs Realme X7 Pro: An in-depth camera comparison

The OnePlus Nord and Realme X7 Pro are both available under Rs 30,000 segment and offer great performance at a reasonable price. But what about camera performance and which one has the edge? We decided to pit the OnePlus Nord’s camera against the Realme X7 Pro 5G.

Daylight shots

Both the Realme X7 Pro and OnePlus Nord have taken almost similar shots. The colour temperature is different, given the software tweaks. Realme’s photos are slightly warmer, while OnePlus has a cooler tone. But Realme has managed to deliver a well-balanced image in terms of exposure and dynamic range.

OnePlus’ exposure was a hit and miss. There’s also noise in the first two images shot via OnePlus Nord and details are lost. Realme X7 Pro has retained slightly better details and colours, even in the darker regions of photos. Images taken by X7 Pro are sharper than the Nord.

Coming to the indoor shots taken with X7 Pro, they are much brighter and colourful than Nord. The latter has taken slightly underexposed shots, which might appeal more to some users. But I would say that both the smartphones failed to offer the right exposure. However, the fruit and chair shots are captured well by Realme X7 Pro.

OnePlus Nord daylight shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ express image) OnePlus Nord daylight shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ express image)

//embedr.flickr.com/assets/client-code.js

Realme X7 Pro daylight shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ express image) Realme X7 Pro daylight shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ express image)

//embedr.flickr.com/assets/client-code.js

OnePlus Nord daylight shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ express image) OnePlus Nord daylight shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ express image)

//embedr.flickr.com/assets/client-code.js

Realme X7 Pro daylight shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ express image) Realme X7 Pro daylight shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ express image)

//embedr.flickr.com/assets/client-code.js

OnePlus Nord fruit shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ express image) OnePlus Nord fruit shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ express image)

//embedr.flickr.com/assets/client-code.js

Realme X7 Pro fruit shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ express image) Realme X7 Pro fruit shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ express image)

//embedr.flickr.com/assets/client-code.js

OnePlus Nord indoor shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ express image) OnePlus Nord indoor shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ express image)

//embedr.flickr.com/assets/client-code.js

Realme X7 Pro indoor shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ express image) Realme X7 Pro indoor shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ express image)

//embedr.flickr.com/assets/client-code.js

OnePlus Nord indoor shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ express image) OnePlus Nord indoor shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ express image)

//embedr.flickr.com/assets/client-code.js

Realme X7 Pro indoor shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ express image) Realme X7 Pro indoor shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ express image)

//embedr.flickr.com/assets/client-code.js

OnePlus Nord indoor shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ express image) OnePlus Nord indoor shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ express image)

//embedr.flickr.com/assets/client-code.js

Realme X7 Pro indoor shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ express image) Realme X7 Pro indoor shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ express image)

//embedr.flickr.com/assets/client-code.js

Ultra-wide angle shots

The ultra-wide-angle shots via Realme X7 Pro are much brighter, but the white building in the background is overexposed. The OnePlus photo manages to keep the details. The indoor shots taken in this mode are similar for both phones.

OnePlus Nord ultra wide-angle shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ express image) OnePlus Nord ultra wide-angle shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ express image)

//embedr.flickr.com/assets/client-code.js

Realme X7 Pro ultra wide-angle shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ express image) Realme X7 Pro ultra wide-angle shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ express image)

//embedr.flickr.com/assets/client-code.js

OnePlus Nord ultra-wide-angle indoor shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ express image) OnePlus Nord ultra-wide-angle indoor shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ express image)

//embedr.flickr.com/assets/client-code.js

Realme X7 Pro ultra-wide-angle indoor shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ express image) Realme X7 Pro ultra-wide-angle indoor shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ express image)

//embedr.flickr.com/assets/client-code.js

Portrait shots

If you look at the non-human subject, it is clear that the OnePlus Nord has done a good job of adding background blur and keeping the subject in focus in comparison to the Realme X7 Pro. Comparatively, the details are also captured well.

The shots produced by Realme have accurate colours. Though the textures of the subject are soft and details are also lost. Realme has also slightly messed up the edges around the subject.

As for the human subjects, the OnePlus Nord offers better exposure, skin tone, background blur, and details compared to the Realme X7 Pro, which still does a good enough job.

OnePlus Nord portrait shot (non-human subject). (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ express image) OnePlus Nord portrait shot (non-human subject). (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ express image)

//embedr.flickr.com/assets/client-code.js

REalme X7 Pro portrait shot (non-human subject). (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ express image) REalme X7 Pro portrait shot (non-human subject). (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ express image)

//embedr.flickr.com/assets/client-code.js

OnePlus Nord portrait shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ express image) OnePlus Nord portrait shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ express image)

//embedr.flickr.com/assets/client-code.js

Realme X7 Pro portrait shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ express image) Realme X7 Pro portrait shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ express image)

//embedr.flickr.com/assets/client-code.js

Selfies

The OnePlus shot has a more balanced exposure and natural skin tone. Realme has produced better hair colour and the OnePlus one looks too sharp.

OnePlus Nord selfie camera sample OnePlus Nord selfie camera sample

//embedr.flickr.com/assets/client-code.js

Realme X7 Pro selfie camera sample Realme X7 Pro selfie camera sample

//embedr.flickr.com/assets/client-code.js

Close-ups/food photography

The Realme X7 Pro has produced the best and most true to life coffee shot. The level of detail and colour accuracy is exceptional. The OnePlus image has soft details and washed-out colours. However, the second shot (taken using OnePlus Nord) is more appealing and lifelike. Realme has added a slightly warmer tone and the image is also a bit over-processed and over sharpened. Nord has managed to produce a more realistic shot than the X7 Pro.

If you look at the melon fruit shot, Realme has again captured a well-balanced image with lively colours, good clarity and details. You can use the 2MP macro camera sensor in some of the scenarios. But, you can also use the primary camera and then crop it to get better shots. The main camera sensor offered us good details, sharpness and colour accuracy, which is true for both the devices. Though, the leaf shot (via OnePlus) has softer details and the sides of the frame appear a bit warped.

OnePlus Nord coffee shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ Express photo) OnePlus Nord coffee shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ Express photo)

//embedr.flickr.com/assets/client-code.js

Realme X7 Pro coffee shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ Express photo) Realme X7 Pro coffee shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ Express photo)

//embedr.flickr.com/assets/client-code.js

OnePlus Nord melon shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ Express photo) OnePlus Nord melon shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ Express photo)

//embedr.flickr.com/assets/client-code.js

Realme X7 Pro melon shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ Express photo) Realme X7 Pro melon shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ Express photo)

//embedr.flickr.com/assets/client-code.js

OnePlus Nord food photography. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ Express photo) OnePlus Nord food photography. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ Express photo)

//embedr.flickr.com/assets/client-code.js

Realme X7 Pro food photography. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ Express photo) Realme X7 Pro food photography. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ Express photo)

//embedr.flickr.com/assets/client-code.js

The shot was taken using the primary camera of OnePlus Nord. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ Express photo) The shot was taken using the primary camera of OnePlus Nord. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ Express photo)

//embedr.flickr.com/assets/client-code.js

The shot was taken using the primary camera of Realme X7 Pro. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ Express photo) The shot was taken using the primary camera of Realme X7 Pro. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ Express photo)

//embedr.flickr.com/assets/client-code.js

OnePlus Nord macro shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ Express photo) OnePlus Nord macro shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ Express photo)

//embedr.flickr.com/assets/client-code.js

Realme X7 Pro macro shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ Express photo) Realme X7 Pro macro shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ Express photo)

//embedr.flickr.com/assets/client-code.js

OnePlus Nord macro shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ Express photo) OnePlus Nord macro shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ Express photo)

//embedr.flickr.com/assets/client-code.js

Realme X7 Pro macro shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ Express photo) Realme X7 Pro macro shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ Express photo)

//embedr.flickr.com/assets/client-code.js

Lowlight photos

OnePlus Nord can clearly take much better low light or night shots than the Realme X7 Pro. The device has offered brighter shots with the night mode. It has also managed to retain colours, and shadow quite well. The noise is also suppressed well, unlike the Realme X7 Pro.

OnePlus Nord low light shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ Express photo) OnePlus Nord low light shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ Express photo)

//embedr.flickr.com/assets/client-code.js

Realme X7 Pro low light shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ Express photo) Realme X7 Pro low light shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ Express photo)

//embedr.flickr.com/assets/client-code.js

OnePlus Nord night shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ Express photo) OnePlus Nord night shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ Express photo)

//embedr.flickr.com/assets/client-code.js

Realme X7 Pro night shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ Express photo) Realme X7 Pro night shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ Express photo)

//embedr.flickr.com/assets/client-code.js

OnePlus Nord night shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ Express photo) OnePlus Nord night shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ Express photo)

//embedr.flickr.com/assets/client-code.js

Realme X7 Pro night shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ Express photo) Realme X7 Pro night shot. (Photo credit: Ankita Garg/ Express photo)

//embedr.flickr.com/assets/client-code.js

OnePlus Nord 5G vs Realme X7 Pro: Camera specifications

OnePlus Nord packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.75 lens. The primary sensor is the same that’s available on the OnePlus 8, and it comes along with optical image stabilisation (OIS). Further, the camera setup includes an 8MP secondary sensor with an f/2.25 ultra-wide-angle lens that has a field of view (FoV) of 119 degrees. You’ll also get a 2MP macro shooter and a 5MP depth shooter – both with an f/2.4 aperture.

Realme X7 Pro comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8MP sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.25 lens, a 2MP black and white portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2MP macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, you get a 32MP sensor with an f/2.45 lens for selfies and video calls.