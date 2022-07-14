OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite to Motorola G71: Best phones under Rs 20,000

Smartphones under Rs 20,000 can bre great value-for-money devices in 2022 as processors, display panels, cameras and even charging speeds in this segment have become much more advanced and closer to higher-tier devices. Here are the best smartphones under Rs 20,000 right now that

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite (Rs 19,999)



The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is one of the most feature-packed phones you can find under Rs 20,000. The phone features a 6.59-inch FHD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 695 and comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 64MP triple camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery and 33W fast charging.

Motorola G71 (Rs 15,999)



The Motorola G71 has received a recent price-drop, and is now available starting at Rs 15,999. The phone comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display panel and is powered by the Snapdragon 695. The device also packs a 50MP triple camera setup and comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Also Read | Best phones under Rs 40,000 with Snapdragon 888 chipset

Realme 9 5G SE (Rs 19,999)



The Realme 9 5G Speed Edition is one of the most powerful devices in this segment in terms of raw performance thanks to its Snapdragon 778G chipset. The phone also features a 6.6-inch LCD FHD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate. There is also a 48MP triple camera setup, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 5000mAh battery and support for 30W fast charging.

Poco X4 Pro (Rs 16,999)



The Poco X4 Pro is another device in this segment powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset. The Poco X4 Pro also sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate. There is also a 64MP triple camera setup, a 5000mAh battery, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and support for 67W fast charging.

Bonus: Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G(Rs 20,999)



The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus comes with a Mediatek Dimensity 920 chipset and also sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone also comes with a 108MP triple camera setup, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 4,500mAh battery and 120W fast charging. While the phone is priced slightly higher at Rs 20,999, you can get it below Rs 20,000 by using a bank offer. For the extra Rs 1,000, the phone gives you tremendous value.