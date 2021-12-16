OnePlus Community sale: All offers on OnePlus 9 Series, Nord Series and more

OnePlus is celebrating its eighth anniversary in India and the brand is hosting its OnePlus Community Sale, offering discounts on many OnePlus products on the occasion.These offers include price drops on the OnePlus 9 series, the OnePlus Nord series, OnePlus Smart TVs and some other products.

Here is a list of all the discounts you will be able to grab during the OnePlus Community Sale.

OnePlus 9 Series

Kotak Bank and ICICI Bank Debit/ Credit Card users will be able to get an discount of up to Rs 5,000 on the OnePlus 9 Pro, Rs 8,000 on the OnePlus 9 and Rs 3000 on the OnePlus 9R. The offer is available on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and OnePlus partner stores till 31st January 2022 (for Kotak users) and 31st December 2021 (for ICICI users).

Customers can also exchange their older OnePlus smartphones to avail a discount of Rs 6,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 4,000 on OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9R respectively at OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and OnePlus partner stores.

OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro buyers can also avail a bundle offer to either purchase OnePlus Gaming Triggers at a discount of Rs 600 on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App, or purchase a OnePlus Band at a discount of Rs 500 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, and OnePlus partner stores.

OnePlus Nord Series

Kotak Bank and ICICI Bank Debit/ Credit Card users can get an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Rs 3,000 on the OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition and Rs 1,500 on the OnePlus Nord CE on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and OnePlus partner stores till 31st January 2022 (for Kotak users) and 31st December 2021 (for ICICI users).

OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition and OnePlus Nord CE buyers will also be able to get a discount of Rs 3,000 on exchange with any older OnePlus smartphone on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, and OnePlus partner stores. An additional discount of Rs 1,000 is also available on the OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition when buying from these channels.

OnePlus TVs

The OnePlus TV 55 U1S is available for Rs 45,999, while the OnePlus TV 50 U1S is available for Rs 38,999. The OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro also gets a discount of Rs 5,000. These offers are eligible on TVs bought from OnePlus.in, OnePlus store App, OnePlus experience stores, Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance digital stores, Croma stores and other select partner stores.

The OnePlus TV Y-Series gets a discount of Rs 2,000, Rs 4,000, Rs 3,500 for the 32-inch, 40-inch and 43-inch variants respectively.

Kotak Bank and ICICI Bank customers can avail an instant discount up to Rs 5,000 on the OnePlus TV 65 U1S and up to Rs 3,000 each on the OnePlus TV 55 U1S and OnePlus TV 50 U1S. The offer is available till 31st January for Kotak customers and 31st December for ICICI customers.

Other products

Kotak Bank and ICICI Bank users will be able to get a discount of Rs 1,000 on the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition, OnePlus Watch and OnePlus Buds Pro. The offer is available till 31st January for Kotak customers and 31st December for ICICI customers.

The OnePlus Buds get a discount of Rs 991 on Flipkart. The OnePlus Band Steve Harrington Special Edition get a discount of Rs 300 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and OnePlus Experience Stores as well as partner stores

The OnePlus Power Bank and the OnePlus Type-C earphones get a discount of Rs 200 on OnePlus.in & OnePlus Store App. OnePlus accessories including mobile cases, covers, adapters etc. will be available at a discount ranging from 20 per cent to 70 per cent exclusively on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App.

Finally, customers will also stand a chance to receive a 10 per cent cashback up to Rs 5,000 on all transactions made on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App via American Express Cards with a minimum value of Rs 40,000.