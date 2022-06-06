OnePlus Community Sale: All offers on OnePlus 10 series, Nord Series, TVs and more

OnePlus has announced a series of new offers. Starting today, the OnePlus Community Sale offers can be availed by consumers across India until June 10, 2022.

Here are some of the offers customers can enjoy on the entire portfolio of OnePlus products with attractive discounts as well as long-term bank offers.

OnePlus 10R, OnePlus 10 Pro

Customers can avail of instant bank discounts of up to Rs 5000 on the purchase of the OnePlus 10 Pro, and up to Rs 4,000 on the OnePlus 10R, respectively via ICICI Bank Debit and Credit Card transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon. in, and OnePlus Experience Stores and other offline partner stores. ICICI Users can also avail of up to 9 months and 6 months no-of, cost EMI respectively.

Citibank customers will receive an instant bank discount of 10 per cent up to Rs 4,000 and Rs 5,000 via Citibank Debit and Credit Card Full Swipe transactions and Citi Bank Credit Card EMI transactions, respectively, on purchase of the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus 9 Series, OnePlus 9R, and the OnePlus 9RT on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App. Citibank users can avail of up to 3 months of no-cost EMI on Citibank Credit Card transactions on OnePlus.in.

Android and iOS users can exchange their older smartphones to avail of an additional exchange offer of up to Rs 4000 on the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 9RT and Rs 3,000 on the OnePlus 10R at OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon. in and OnePlus Experience Stores and partner stores.

OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store app customers can exchange their older OnePlus devices and get an additional Rs 2000 exchange bonus on the purchase of the OnePlus 10R. Similarly, OnePlus. with and OnePlus Store app, customers can also get an additional Rs 1000 exchange bonus upon purchase of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Further, a special additional exchange offer of Rs 5000 and Rs 3000 can be availed by existing OnePlus users upon purchase of the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9, respectively. Offers are valid between 6th and 30th June 2022.

Users opting for purchase via Bajaj Finserv and HDFC Finance can avail of up to 12 months of no-cost EMI on purchase of the OnePlus 9 Series, OnePlus 9R and the OnePlus 9RT. Offer available across OnePlus Experience Stores and partner stores.

Customers also stand a chance to receive 10 per cent cashback up to Rs. 5000 on purchase of any OnePlus 9 Series device, OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 10R, on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App via select American Express Cards. This offer is valid till 14 June 2022. OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store app customers can also earn Rs 2000 off via RedCoins upon purchase of OnePlus 10R

OnePlus Nord

Customers can avail of an instant bank discount of up to Rs 1500 on the Nord CE 2 and up to Rs 2000 on the Nord CE 2 Lite respectively via ICICI Bank Debit and Credit Card transactions. ICICI Bank customers can also avail of no-cost EMI for up to 3 months.

Citibank customers will receive an instant bank discount of 10 per cent via Citibank Debit and Credit Card Full Swipe transactions and Citibank Credit Card EMI transactions on the purchase of select OnePlus Nord devices on OnePlus.in till 30 June. Customers also stand a chance to receive 10 per cent cashback on the purchase of select Nord devices via select American Express Cards till 14 June.

Read more | OnePlus Nord revolutionised the mid-segment and is going to do so again on April 28

Users can also exchange their older smartphones to avail of an additional discount of Rs 2000 on the purchase of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite at OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon. in and OnePlus Exclusive stores and partner stores. The exchange offers are valid between 6 and 30 June 2022. Customers can also avail of a flat discount of Rs 2000 on the purchase of Nord 2 and Rs 6000 on the purchase of Nord 2 Pac-man.

OnePlus TVs

Consumers buying the OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro can avof ail an instant bank discount on Axis bank cards worth Rs 2,000 as well as no-cost EMI for up to 6 months along with 3 month complimentary Prime Video subscription. This model is available online on Amazon. n and OnePlus.in as well as the offline stores

OnePlus TV Y1S 32inch and 43inch can avail of an instant bank discount on Axis bank cards worth Rs 1500, as well as no-cost EMI for up to 6 months. OnePlus TV Y1S 43 inch customers can also avail of an additional price discount of Rs 1000 upon buying the product.

Customers buying the OnePlus TV U1S Series using Axis Bank cards can ava of il an instant bank discount of Rs 3000 on the OnePlus TVs U1S 50inch and 55inch variants, and Rs 4000 on the OnePlus TV U1S 65inch variant respectively. In addition, customers can avail of price discounts worth Rs 2000, and can also Ivano-costs EMI for up to 9 months upon using Axis Bank cards.

Customers buying the OnePlus TV Y Series 32 inch and 43 inch using Axis bank cards can avail of instant bank discounts worth Rs 1500 and Rs 2000 respectively and can also avail of no-cost EMI for up to 6 months. In addition, they can avail of price discounts worth Rs 1000 as well.

These offers can be availed across OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart as well as OnePlus Experience Stores and offline partner stores.

The OnePlus TV Y Series 40inch is available at an instant discount of Rs 1000. Axis Bank customers can also avail of instant bank discounts worth Rs 2000 and no-cost EMI for up to 6 months. This model is available online on Flipkart and OnePlus.in as well as the offline stores.

Citibank customers will receive an instant bank discount of 10 per cent via Citibank Debit and Credit Card Full Swipe transactions and Citibank Credit Card EMI transactions, the on purchase of select OnePlus TVs on OnePlus.in. Customers also stand a chance to receive 10 per cent cashback on the purchase of select OnePlus TVs on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App via select American Express Cards. This offer is valid till 14 June 2022.

OnePlus Audio and Wearable devices

Customers can avail of a flat discount of Rs 1000 on the OnePlus Watch Moonlight Silver via purchase on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, and OnePlus Exclusive stores and partner store.

Users can also avail of an instant bank discount of up to Rs 1000 on the OnePlus Buds Pro and the OnePlus Watch Moonlight Silver on purchase from Axis Bank Debit and Credit Card transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, and OnePlus Exclusive stores and partner store. Customers can also of avail a flat discount of Rs 100 on the OnePlus BWZ2 on purchase across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon. in, Flipkart.com, OnePlus Experience Stores and partner stores.

Customers purchasing the OnePlus Band and the OnePlus BWZ Bass Edition can also avail of a flat discount of Rs 100 and Rs 200 respectively across OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Store App, as well as OnePlus Experience Stores and offline partner stores

Citibank customers will receive an instant bank discount via Citibank Debit and Credit Card Full Swipe transactions and Citibank Credit Card EMI transactions, on the purchase of select OnePlus Nord devices on OnePlus.in. Customers also stand a chance to receive 10per cent cashback on the purchase of select OnePlus IOT devices on OnePlus.in and OnePlus Store App via select American Express Cards. This offer is valid till 14th June 2022.

In addition to the above offers, customers can also purchase the OnePlus Red Cable Care plan at a discounted price of Rs 999 for a limited duration only.