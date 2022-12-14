OnePlus Community Sale 2022: Deals to look out for

OnePlus recently announced the ‘Community Sale’ to celebrate its ninth anniversary. Offering discounts on several products like TVs, smartphones, earphones and wearables, the sale started on December 13. Here are some of the best deals to look out for during the OnePlus Community Sale.

OnePlus 10 series

Those looking to buy the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G can avail of a discount of Rs 5,000 on the OnePlus India website, Store app, Experience Stores, Amazon and partner stores.

If you have an ICICI card, you can get a discount of up to Rs 5,000 and Rs 6,000 on the OnePlus 10T and the OnePlus 10 Pro respectively. The card offer is valid from December 13 to December 25. Also, OnePlus and Apple device owners can get a discount of up to Rs 10,000 on exchanging their phones. The offer is valid from December 13 to December 25.

OnePlus Nord series

ICICI card holders can get a discount of Rs 3,000 and Rs 1,500 on the OnePlus Nord 2T and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite if they buy the device from the OnePlus website, Store app, Experience Store or Amazon. If you buy the OnePlus Nord 2T via net banking from the OnePlus website, you get an additional discount of Rs 1,000. However, this offer will only be available till December 18. From December 19 to December 25, ICICI card users will get Rs 2,000 off on Nord 2T 5G

OnePlus audio, wearables and other accessories

During the anniversary sale, you can buy the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 for Rs 1,699 whereas the OnePlus Nord Buds CE and OnePlus ord wired headphones will be available for Rs 1,899 and Rs 599 respectively. You can also buy the OnePlus Nord Watch at a discounted price of Rs 4,499. The recently launched OnePlus Monitor X 27 will also be available with a discount of Rs 1,000 for ICICI card users.