OnePlus 9R to Mi 11X Pro: Best smartphones to buy in India under Rs 40,000 in November 2021

There are a lot of phones under Rs 40,000 price segment, so the buyers have quite a few options to choose from. We have handpicked five best smartphones that offer good performance, display, design, and a premium experience. The list includes OnePlus 9R, Mi 11X Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and other phones. Some of these smartphones are selling at reasonable prices. One will find exchange offers on all the devices via Amazon and Flipkart. So if you are interested in these, then keep reading to know more.

List of phones to buy in India under Rs 40,000 in November 2021

OnePlus 9R

The OnePlus 9R is one of the best smartphones that you can buy. It packs a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor, a 48MP quad rear camera setup, a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and a 4,500mAh with support for 65W fast charging. The OnePlus 9R is listed on Amazon for Rs 39,999. The e-commerce site is also offering a discount coupon of Rs 3,000. This means that you can buy the device at an effective price of Rs 36,999. There is also an exchange discount offer up to Rs 14,900.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is also a good premium phone, which you can consider buying. Flipkart is selling the device for Rs 41,999, which is a little higher than the mentioned price segment, but there is an exchange offer of up to Rs 14,900. The same device is listed on the company’s official site for Rs 49,999. Samsung is giving a cashback offer of Rs 6,000 on ICICI Bank credit/debit card EMI and credit card. One will also find up to Rs 34,559 discount offer on the exchange of your old phone, which means that one will be able to buy it for less than Rs 40,000.

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

The Mi 11X Pro is a value for money smartphone and is currently available for as low as Rs 21,999 on Flipkart (at the time of writing this article). Amazon and Mi.com are selling it for Rs 37,999. There is also exchange offers on the platforms, so you will be able to get this device at a much lower price. It packs a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The device has a big 6.67-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, and a 4,520mAh battery with support for a 33W charger. There is also a 108MP triple camera rear setup. The Mi 11X Pro has an IR emitter on top and an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance. The design looks flashy and has a big camera module at the back which protrudes quite a bit.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro can also be on your buying list. The device, which is selling for Rs 36,999, comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED 144Hz display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for a 30W charger in the box. The Edge 20 Pro has a 108MP triple camera setup. It is IP52 rated for dust and water resistance.

iQOO 7 Legend

One can also check out the iQOO 7 Legend, which is priced at Rs 39,990. The smartphone features a 6.62-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and packs with a 4,000mAh battery. It offers support for 66W FlashCharge fast charging. Amazon is giving up to Rs 14,900 off as an exchange offer, so one will be able to buy this at an affordable price.