OnePlus 9R 5G to launch with gaming triggers to offer better experience to gamers

OnePlus 9R 5G will officially launch in India on March 23. The company has already revealed that the device will offer a flagship experience at an affordable price. Now, the company is confirmed via its official Twitter that the OnePlus 9R 5G is a gaming phone. The teaser posted by OnePlus suggests that the premium phone will launch with a gaming trigger, which will offer an enhanced experience to gamers.

While the teaser shared by OnePlus doesn’t clearly show the gaming trigger accessory, the image posted by @thebookisclosed does give us a glimpse of it. It shows the OnePlus 9R 5G smartphone with a gaming trigger. Some of the reports are claiming that the OnePlus 9 Pro will also come with a gaming trigger. The Chinese company will likely sell this gaming accessory separately which will work on the OnePlus 9 series smartphones.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau just recently confirmed in an interview that the OnePlus 9R will offer “smooth scrolling, immersive gaming controls and a superior viewing experience.” This also suggests that the smartphone will offer a high refresh rate display, apart from some additional gaming features. It seems that one of the key selling points of the OnePlus 9R will be gaming and performance as the company is emphasizing this a lot.

“With the OnePlus 9R, we are looking to go even further to bring out a balanced handset with the latest technology and class-leading industrial design that can deliver a superior user experience overall and can also offer fast and smooth experiences for daily usage and heavy gameplay,” Lau said.

The key specifications and design of the phone are currently under wraps. The rumour mill suggests the OnePlus 9R will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor. Some of the reports claim that the device will arrive with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 SoC. It is said to feature a 90Hz punch-hole display. It is likely to feature a Full HD+ screen as well as multiple rear cameras.