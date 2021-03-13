From OnePlus 9 to Realme 8: List of phones launching in India in coming weeks

OnePlus, Realme, Vivo and Micromax are all set to launch new smartphones in the coming weeks. The OnePlus 9 series will officially arrive on March 23, whereas the Realme 8 series will launch in India on March 24. Vivo’s flagship X60 series will be unveiled in the Indian market on March 25. You will also witness a smartphone launch in the budget category. Micromax is gearing up to take the wraps off yet another Micromax IN series phone. Read on to know more about these devices.

Micromax IN 1 India launch on March 19

Micromax IN 1 smartphone is launching in India on March 19 and ahead of the launch, the key specifications have already been leaked online. XDA Developers reported that the upcoming Micromax device will arrive with a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. The same chip is currently powering the Realme 6i and Realme Narzo 10 phones.

The latest Micromax IN 1 will reportedly be available with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. As for optics, there could be three cameras at the back of the phone. The setup will reportedly consist of a 48MP primary camera and two 2MP sensors. On the front, the device is said to pack an 8MP selfie shooter. Under the hood, there could be a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The device will likely feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The specifications suggest that the upcoming Micromax IN 1 would be a trimmed down version of the Micromax IN Note 1 smartphone and might be priced around Rs 10,000 in India. It is worth mentioning that the brand is already offering Micromax IN 1b and Micromax IN Note 1 devices at Rs 6,999 and Rs 11,499, respectively. It will likely be available for purchase via Flipkart.

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus Watch India launch on March 23

The OnePlus 9 series and OnePlus Watch is all set to launch in India on March 23, as per the teasers posted by the company. The Chinese brand has already confirmed that the successor to the OnePlus 8 series will have a Hasselblad-branded rear camera setup. One of the teasers suggests that the device will feature four cameras at the back.

With the OnePlus 9 series, the company is promising that users will get detailed portraits shots and better colour accuracy. OnePlus has also confirmed via its social media channels that the device will offer a 50MP Sony IMX766 ultra-wide camera. The setup will also include a Sony IMX789 primary sensor. One will also be able to shoot 4K videos with the OnePlus 9 series.

The brand just recently confirmed in a blog post that the OnePlus 9 series will come with a panoramic camera with 140-degree field of view, T-lens tech for fast focusing through the front camera, and a freeform lens to eliminate edge distortion in ultra-wide photos. There will also be a Hasselblad Pro mode, which the company is promising will offer the ability to adjust ISO, focus, exposure, white balance, and more.

“With OnePlus’ top-of-the-line hardware and computational photography and Hasselblad’s rich aesthetic knowledge in traditional photography, I am confident that the OnePlus 9 Series will be a major leap forward in our ability to deliver a premium, flagship camera,” Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus said in a statement.

As the OnePlus 8 series offered Qualcomm’s latest 800 series chip, the same is also expected with the OnePlus 9 series. It will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor. The OnePlus 9 series and the OnePlus Watch will likely be available for purchase via Amazon India’s website as the product listing is live on the site.

Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro India launch on March 24

Realme has just confirmed the India launch date of the Realme 8 series. It will be a successor to the Realme 7 device. Ahead of the official unveiling, Realme itself has confirmed the key specifications of the Realme 8 series. As per teasers, the device will pack a 6.4-inch display. Similar to its predecessor, the Realme 8 will sport a Super AMOLED panel. The company hasn’t confirmed the display resolution, but the device is expected to support Full HD+ resolution.

Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio G95 gaming processor. The global variant of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S is drawing power from the same chip. It will feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for a 30W charger, as per the recent teaser published by the company. Though, the Pro version of the Realme 8 is expected to come with 65W fast charging, just like the Realme X7 series and Realme Narzo 20 Pro.

At the back of the phone, the company has added four cameras, including a 64MP primary camera. The rest of the details are currently unknown. Realme is promising to offer slim and lightweight phones. The Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro will launch in India on March 24 and the prices will be revealed on the same day.

Vivo X60 India launch on March 25

Vivo X60 series India launch will take place in India on March 25. As the device is already available in China, we know the possible specifications of it. The Vivo X60 lineup could arrive with a 6.56-inch full-HD+ display. The Vivo X60 Pro+ features a Snapdragon 888 processor, whereas the Vivo X60 Pro and Vivo X60 pack an Exynos 1080 SoC.

The X60 Pro+ sports a 50MP quad rear camera setup, and a 32MP front camera. Both the Vivo X60 Pro and the standard version has a 48MP quad-camera setup at the back. There is a 4,200mAh battery on the Vivo X60 Pro that supports 33W fast charging. The Vivo X60 Pro+ has the same battery, but supports 55W charging. The standard version sports a 4,300mAh battery. It ships with a 33W fast charger. The devices have an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.