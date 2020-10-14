OnePlus 8T vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Which OnePlus should you get?

Here's a look at how the new OnePlus 8T compares to the OnePlus 8 Pro. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

This year we are not getting to see a T Pro variant of the OnePlus 8 series. OnePlus co-founder and CEO Pete Lau in a Weibo earlier post explained that this is because the company did not feel that they could deliver a major upgrade from the OnePlus 8 Pro by offering an OnePlus 8T Pro.

The new OnePlus 8T is quite similar in specifications to the OnePlus 8 Pro, which will make a lot of consumers confused on which model to choose. Here we will be comparing both the phones side by side to see which one is the better option for the money.

OnePlus 8T vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Price

OnePlus 8T is priced at Rs 42,999 for the base 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Rs 45,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. On the other hand, OnePlus 8 Pro is priced at Rs 54,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Rs 59,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant.

OnePlus 8T vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Display

OnePlus 8T sports a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED full HD+ display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. It comes with support for playing HDR10+ content. The OnePlus 8 Pro on the other hand sports a 6.78-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 3168×1440 pixels with HDR10+ support. The OnePlus 8 Pro also features a curved display panel, which is not present on the OnePlus 8T. Both the devices come with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Both the OnePlus 8T and the OnePlus 8 Pro are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan) Both the OnePlus 8T and the OnePlus 8 Pro are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

OnePlus 8T vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Processor, RAM, Storage

Both the OnePlus 8T and the OnePlus 8 Pro are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with an Adreno 650 GPU. They also come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G chip to enable 5G connectivity in both the devices. They also come with the same 8GB/12GB of LPDDR5 RAM paired with 128GB of UFS 3.1 and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, respectively.

OnePlus 8T vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Software

OnePlus 8 Pro is backed by a 4,510mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan) OnePlus 8 Pro is backed by a 4,510mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

OnePlus 8 Pro launched with Google’s Android 10 operating system with its own OxygenOS 10 skin on top. OnePlus 8T, on the other hand, has launched with Android 11 based OxygenOS 11, out of the box. OnePlus has already released an OxygenOS 11 OTA update for the OnePlus 8 Pro.

OnePlus 8T vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Battery

OnePlus 8T backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 65 fast charging technology. OnePlus 8 Pro is backed by a 4,510mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology. The OnePlus 8T is the first phone from the company to feature 65W fast charging. The 8 Pro might not come with 65W fast charging capabilities, but it does support Warp Charge 30 Wireless charging, a feature that is altogether missing from the OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus 8T vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Cameras

OnePlus 8T does not feature an official IP rating but does come with all the necessary seals in place to make it water-resistant. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan) OnePlus 8T does not feature an official IP rating but does come with all the necessary seals in place to make it water-resistant. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

OnePlus 8T sports a quad-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with OIS and EIS, paired with a 16MP ultra wide angle sensor, a 5MP macro lens and a 2MP monochrome sensor. On the front, it features a 16MP sensor for capturing selfies.

OnePlus 8 Pro also comes with a quad-camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP Sony IMX689 primary sensor with both OIS and EIS paired with another 48MP ultra wide angle sensor paired with a 5MP colour filter and an 8MP telephoto lens. The 8 Pro also comes with a 16MP camera sensor for capturing selfies.

OnePlus 8T vs OnePlus 8 Pro: IP rating

OnePlus 8 Pro comes with an official IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. OnePlus 8T does not feature an official IP rating but does come with all the necessary seals in place to make it water-resistant.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd