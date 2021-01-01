OnePlus 8T to Realme 6: The best value for money phones you can buy in 2021

Smartphones are evolving faster than ever and 2020 played a big role in it. We saw foldable phones as well as 5G-ready devices in India. Several smartphone brands also launched devices with a premium design and flagship-level specifications at a bargain price. If you are on a hunt of a new value for money phone in 2021, then you can check the list below. We have mentioned phones across a varied price range.

OnePlus 8T 5G

OnePlus 8T is currently one of the best value for money phones that you can buy right now. The smartphone not only gives you a flagship-level performance, but also supports 5G so it is future ready in case you plan to hold on to the device for a few years. While there are a lot of options in the premium segment, they lack support for 5G.

With OnePlus 8T, you are getting a robust performance, 65W fast charger, latest Android 11 OS, high refresh rate AMOLED display and most of the other flagship features at almost half price. OnePlus has improved a lot in the camera department and you will get detailed and good dynamic range photos. The handset runs on the company’s latest OxygenOS 11, which is well optimised for one-hand usage and offers more customisation options. It will be seen competing against many 2021 mid-tier flagship phones. The OnePlus 8T is selling for Rs 42,999.

iPhone SE 2020

For those who want an iPhone, but don’t wish to pay a very high price, this is one of the best options on the list. The iPhone SE 2020 can deliver powerful performance with good camera experience. The device does come with a single camera at the back, but that is enough to offer you crisp, detailed and well-balanced images. Unlike the massive phones in the market, here you get a compact display.

No matter which iPhone you have, you will always get the latest iOS version of the device, which is something an Android phone can’t promise. However, you will have to deal with an old school design. The iPhone SE 2020 is available for Rs 35,999 on Flipkart.

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord is a complete package and the best value for money smartphone. The device offers all the important features that a user is looking for in the 25,000 price range. OnePlus Nord not only offers 5G at a low price, but also a powerful Snapdragon 765G processor. The brand has offered all the 2020 features, including 90Hz refresh rate, a big AMOLED panel, 30W fast charging, 48MP quad rear camera setup, in-display fingerprint sensor and more.

The smartphone was launched for those who would like to experience OnePlus phones at a budget price and it does deliver what it promises. The only issue is the company isn’t offering the 128GB model for 24,999 and for the same price, you get the 64GB variant.

Realme X3 SuperZoom

One of the alternatives to OnePlus Nord is Realme X3 Superzoom. Though, you don’t get 5G support here. What you do get is a more powerful Snapdragon 855+ processor, which is Qualcomm’s 800 series flagship processor. The smartphone has good cameras with an impressive telephoto camera. Realme X3 SuperZoom also has a 120Hz high refresh rate display, a sufficient 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast charger and support for liquid cooling system. It is being sold for Rs 27,999.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is a great value proposition given it starts at Rs 15,000. If you don’t want to wait for a 5G phone from Xiaomi, then you can buy this 4G mid-range device. With Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, you get a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD panel, excellent battery life, a good set of cameras and a lot more features. It can easily handle day-to-day performance and heavy titles. Like all the other phones, you do get a 33W fast charger in the box to power up the 5,020mAh battery.

Poco X3

The Poco X3 is a great device under Rs 20,000. The handset offers great specs sheet at a reasonable price. You get a large 120Hz LCD screen with good colour reproduction and support for HDR10. It is the only phone to feature stereo speakers, and can offer you a good general performance, and camera quality with a lot of photography features. You also get long battery life with a 6,000mAh battery, support for fast charging. Poco even bundles a 33W fast charger in the box. The smartphone is also rated IP53 dust and water-resistant. It is listed on Flipkart for Rs 16,999.

Realme 6/Realme Narzo 20 Pro

When it comes to mid-range segment, it is hard not to recommend the Realme 6 device. It is a value for money phone, which can deliver you solid performance, and good battery life smartphone at a reasonable price. You even get 30W fast charger, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 90Hz FHD+ display, and more. The device has quad rear cameras that won’t disappoint you when taking daylight shots. If you want to have a 65W charger, then you can go for the Realme Narzo 20 Pro. Both the devices are available at the same price on Flipkart. It is available for Rs 14,999. During 2020 year-end sales, the Realme 6 was selling for Rs 11,999.