OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Is the Pro really a PRO?

OnePlus 8 series has been launched globally on Tuesday despite most of the world being under lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Most smartphone manufacturers such as Xiaomi, Realme, among a few others have delayed their phone launches due to the country-wise lockdown. But that hasn’t affected OnePlus from showcasing the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro at an online launch event. The company claims the OnePlus 8 series is indeed OnePlus’ most powerful yet.

The OnePlus 8 is the successor to the OnePlus 7 while the OnePlus 8 Pro succeeds the 7 Pro. Both phones are a big upgrade over their respective predecessor mostly in terms of performance and display. The Pro also in camera department. While the OnePlus 8 sticks to the 90hz screen refresh rate, the OnePlus 8 Pro becomes the first phone from the company to offer 120hz screen refresh rate.

Going by the design there doesn’t seem to be much difference in the new OnePlus phones when compared to the OnePlus 7 series with curved screen design with frosted glass finish and vertically aligned cameras. On that note, the camera is one area where the two new OnePlus 8 series differ from one another. While the OnePlus 8 sticks to the three cameras module, the Pro takes things a notch further and incorporates a fourth sensor. Both phones run OxygenOS based on Android 10 that brings features such as dark mode 2.0, dynamic wallpapers.

Let’s dive deep into what the new OnePlus 8 and the 8 Pro offer and how they differ from one another.

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Screen

Being a Pro the OnePlus 8 Pro sports much bigger and better screen than the OnePlus 8. At least that’s what the on-paper specifications suggest. The OnePlus 8 Pro includes a 6.78-inch QHD+ Fluid Display with 120hz screen refresh rate. This is the first phone from the company to offer 120hz display. In fact, CEO Pete Lau has confirmed in past interviews that 2020 will be all about a higher refresh rate when compared to 90hz. The OnePlus 8, in comparison, includes 6.55-inch Fluid Display with 90hz refresh rate. Both the phones come with “sensational colour accuracy” and HDR10+ support.

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Camera

The Pro has one more camera added to it. The OnePlus 8 comes with three cameras at the back and single image sensor on the front inside a punch hole at the top left corner of the screen. The OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, includes four cameras at the back and single on the front. Both phones incorporate 48M main sensor. The OnePlus 8 includes a 16MP ultra wide angle lens and a macro lens whereas the Pro includes a 48MP ultra wide angle lens, 3X telephoto lens and a Colour filter camera.

Interestingly, with the OnePlus 8 series, the camera app can recognise pets, specifically cats and dogs. What it means is that the OnePlus camera app will now able to detect the face of your cat or dog. The OnePlus 8 series includes 4K video capability which ensures that the videos shot on the phone are crisp and clear when while watching them on a big screen.

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Performance

Both are 5G enabled and are powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship processor — Snapdragon 865 platform built upon the Kryo 585 CPU architecture, offering top-tier performance and increased power efficiency. The X55 5G modem supports both NSA and SA 5G modes, boosting peak download speeds to a blazing 7.5 Gbps. It includes smart 5G technology that automatically analyses nearby connections and per-app data requirements, toggling between 4G and 5G networks to maximize battery efficiency.

The OnePlus 8 comes with up to 12 GB of memory with RAM Boost that intelligently manages resources based on your usage patterns to launch your favorite apps in an instant. It includes UFS 3.0 storage, and with up to 256 GB of storage. The Pro includes 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and dual-stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Both the phones come with Wi-Fi 6 support that allows for network speeds of up to 9.6 Gbps, which is up to 2.7 times faster than the current Wi-Fi 5 standard.

The OnePlus 8 includes a big 4340mAh battery paired with Warp Charge30T. The OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, includes 4510mAh battery. The Pro also comes with the company’s new Warp Charge30T, which the company claims can charge up to 50 per cent in just 23 minutes. Alongside the OnePlus 8 series the company has launched the Warp Charge 30 Wireless. The company claims that the wireless charger can charge 50 per cent in 30min.

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Price

The price of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro starts at $699. The base model of the OnePlus 8 is priced at $699 while the top-end model with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM comes at $799. For the OnePlus 8 Pro, the base model is priced at $899 while the top-end model comes at $999. In the United States the phones will go on open sale starting April 21. What about the India pricing? Well, OnePlus has confirmed that the India pricing of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be revealed in Summer when the phones arrive in the country.

