OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: A quick look at what has changed

The OnePlus 8 series is now official, though the exact sale date for the new phones remains unknown. The OnePlus 8 succeeds the OnePlus 7T smartphone that made its debut in the second half of last year. Aside from some upgrades over its predecessor, the OnePlus 8 comes with other changes as well. We are comparing the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 7T based on their pricing and specifications.

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Pricing and storage models

The India pricing of the OnePlus 8 series has yet to be released. The OnePlus 8 starts at $699 for the base model of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage whereas the top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at $799. These prices translate to around Rs 53,000 and Rs 61,000 on conversion but we can expect aggressive India pricing for OnePlus phones as the brand hinted in a tweet.

Comparatively, the OnePlus 7T was launched for a starting price of Rs 37,999 for the 8GB/128GB model, but it is now available at Rs 34,999. The 8GB/256GB model, which was launched for Rs 39,999 is now available for Rs 37,999.

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Design and display

Both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 7T feature 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED panels with 1080×2400 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+ support, and 90Hz refresh rate. However, while the OnePlus 7T features an outdated dew-drop notch on top, the OnePlus 8 sports a punch-hole design.

The new OnePlus 8 is more compact compared to its predecessor. While the screen size of both the phones is the same, the OnePlus 7T measures 160.9 x 74.4 x 8.1 mm and the OnePlus 8 measures 160.2 x 72.9 x 8.0 mm. The weight of the OnePlus 7T is 190 gms, whereas the new OnePlus device is lighter at 180 gms.

The most noticeable difference between the two is the position of the rear-camera module. The OnePlus 7T carries a circular module with camera lenses set in a horizontal line. The triple rear camera setup on the OnePlus 8 is in a vertical array aligned to the centre— similar to the camera setup seen in the earlier OnePlus 7 Pro.

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Processor and connectivity

The OnePlus 8 is powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship processor Snapdragon 865, whereas the OnePlus 7T runs last year’s Snapdragon 855+ chipset. The more powerful SD 865 is paired with Adreno 650 GPU and the SD 855+ is paired with Adreno 640. The OnePlus 8 carries the X55 modem for 5G connectivity, the new phone supports 5G NSA and 5G SA bands while the OnePlus 7T supports LTE band (4G).

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Camera

Both the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 7T feature a triple rear camera setup carrying a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor as the primary camera that also supports OIS (optical image stabilisation) and a 16MP ultrawide-angle lens.

However, the OnePlus 8 features a 2MP macro lens as the third sensor whereas the OnePlus 7T features a 12MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. Both the phones feature a 16MP Sony IMX471 as the selfie shooter.

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 7T: Battery and more

The OnePlus 8 comes with a bigger battery compared to the OnePlus 7T. The new phone features a 4300mAh battery, while the earlier variant had a 3800mAh battery. OnePlus claims that the OnePlus 8 will provide 13 per cent more battery capacity compared to the OnePlus 7T. Both the phones support 30W Warp Charge 30T fast charge technology.

