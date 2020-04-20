OnePlus 8 vs iPhone SE (2020): Which is better for you? OnePlus 8 vs iPhone SE (2020): Which is better for you?

The battle between OnePlus and Apple is hotting up. To an extent that is natural, because OnePlus is clearly aiming at Apple’s premium market share and strategy with its phones. So, like Apple’s flagships OnePlus top pushes the pricing a notch higher every year and justifies that with the powerful internals it adds insides. For the OnePlus 8, this jump is mainly with the Snapdragon 865 chipset and 5G support.

OnePlus launched its latest flagship phone series — OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro — last week and a day later Apple surprised everyone with the iPhone SE 2020 announcement. The iPhone SE is priced half the OnePlus 8 at $399 and for which the Chinese smartphone maker faced backlash. That’s about the global market but the story is very different in India.

OnePlus 8 vs iPhone SE 2020: Price in India

In the global market the iPhone SE beats OnePlus 8 in pricing but in India that’s clearly not the case. OnePlus 8 series India pricing is surprisingly much cheaper than expected. The OnePlus 8 starts at Rs 41,999 in India while the iPhone SE 2020 is priced at Rs 42,500. The surprising bit is while other companies are hiking phone prices due to an increase in GST OnePlus is bringing flagship smartphones at much reasonable pricing. However, when compared to the predecessor, OnePlus 7 and 7T, the 8 is priced much higher.

The OnePlus 8 comes in three variants: 6GB + 128GB at Rs 41,999, 8GB RAM + 128GB at Rs 44,999 and 12GB + 256GB at Rs 49,999. It comes in three colours Glacial Green, Onyx Black, Interstellar Glow. The iPhone comes in black, white and red colour.

OnePlus 8 vs iPhone SE 2020: Caters to different audiences

Before getting into the specification comparison it must be noted that the OnePlus and Apple iPhone cater to different audiences. OnePlus 8 mostly targets the gamers out there with the top-grade SD 865 processor and 120hz screen refresh rate while the iPhone SE 2020 is clearly for someone waiting to upgrade their older iPhone. The SE 2020 is also a good choice for people to shift to an iPhone from their Android smartphone. OnePlus 8 could be a good choice for OnePlus fans who haven’t upgraded for a long time.

OnePlus 8 vs iPhone SE 2020: Compared

Display

While the OnePlus 8 very much looks like the OnePlus 7 series with some fresh colours, the iPhone SE 2020 design looks similar to the iPhone 8 as rumoured. The OnePlus 8 goes for a lot thinner bezels the iPhone SE sticks to thicks bezels.

OnePlus 8 comes with a much bigger screen when compared to the iPhone SE 2020. It includes a 6.55-inch fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate while the Apple iPhone comes with a much smaller a 4.7-inch Retina HD display. The difference in screen size is a lot but given the two phones cater to different consumers all together it shouldn’t matter much. In fact, the iPhone SE’s smaller size might help sell it to people who don’t want larger phones.

Hardware

It is interesting to have the “affordable” iPhone SE come with the latest A13 Bionic processor that powers the iPhone 11 series. OnePlus 8 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The iPhone SE packs 3GB RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage.

Camera

The Apple iPhone SE comes with a single image sensor on the front and back while the OnePlus includes a triple rear camera setup and a single front camera. OnePlus 8 includes a 48MP Sony IMX586 + 2MP + 16MP camera setup on the rear while on the front there’s 16MP Sony IMX471 selfie camera. The Apple iPhone SE 2020 in comparison comes with a 12MP rear shooter and 7MP selfie camera.

Battery

The iPhone SE 2020 includes a 1821mAh battery with fast and wireless charging support. The OnePlus 8 comes with a 4300mAh battery with Warp Charging 30T support. There’s no wireless charging support on this one.

OnePlus 8 vs iPhone SE 2020: India availability

Due to the lockdown both the phones can’t be purchased right now. E-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart were supposed to start selling non-essential products beginning today, April 20, but MHA has prohibited the sale as a measure to prevent the spread of the virus. The e-commerce platforms are currently selling only essential products such as groceries.

