OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7: What has changed in the successor?

OnePlus recently launched its new flagship, the OnePlus 7T in India. The device is a successor to the OnePlus 7, which was launched earlier this year. Apart from the big circular camera module located on the back and a few other upgrades like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, both the phones are quite similar. Here’s how both the devices compare.

OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7: Price in India, availability

OnePlus 7T is priced at Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. It will be made available starting September 28 in Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue colour options.

Coming to the OnePlus 7, it is priced at Rs 32,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage and Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The device is currently available for purchase on Amazon and the company’s own stores in Mirror Grey, Mirror Blue, and Red colour variants.

OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7: Design and display

One of the major changes we get to see in the design of the OnePlus 7T is the big circular triple camera module located on the back. The One Plus 7 came with a similar pill-shaped dual camera we got to see in the OnePlus 6T. However, with the OnePlus 7T we get to see a triple camera module on the back.

On the front, the company has kept the waterdrop style notch, however, it has reduced the notch size by around 30 per cent when compared to the OnePlus 7. The company has also slimmed down the display to get a 20:9 longer aspect ratio, which will make the content consumption experience much better.

OnePlus 7T sports a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with an 20:9 aspect ration, a 2400×1080 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It also comes with 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Whereas, the OnePlus 7 sports a 6.41-inch full HD+ Optic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7: Processor and UI

Both the OnePlus 7 and 7T are powered by one of the most powerful mobile processors currently available in the market. The OnePlus 7 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, whereas, the OnePlus 7T is powered by the one-step up Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor.

OnePlus 7T runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own OxygenOS 10 skin on top. Whereas, the OnePlus 7 runs Android 9 Pie with OxygenOS 9 on top. The company has promised Android 10 update for the OnePlus 7 soon.

OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7: Cameras

OnePlus 7 sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor.

OnePlus 7T sees a huge upgrade in terms of cameras as it sports a triple camera setup on the back. It comes with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor paired with a 12MP telephoto sensor and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor.

OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7: Battery

Coming to the battery, the OnePlus 7 is backed by a 3,700mAh battery with support for the company’s Dash Charge technology. Whereas, the OnePlus 7T is backed by a larger 3,800mAh battery with support for the company’s own Warp Charge 30T fast charging support.