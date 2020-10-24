Deal alert: OnePlus 7T 256GB model at an effective price of Rs 32,999 on Amazon – check details

OnePlus 7T is powered by Snapdragon 855+ (Express File Photo)

Even after the launch of the OnePlus 8T 5G, the OnePlus 7T continues to be one of the best smartphones to can get in India in our opinion. OnePlus is leaving no stones unturned to woo consumers in India. For the very same reason, after the launch of the OnePlus 8T, the price of the OnePlus 7T was discounted in the country. The deal now gets even more tempting as Amazon offers a Rs 5,000 instant discount on the OnePlus 7T as a part of the Great Indian Festival sale.

The Amazon offer further brings down the price of the 8GB RAM/256GB storage model of the OnePlus 7T to Rs 32,999. Notably, this is a limited period offer so you must hurry if you have been waiting to get a premium Android smartphone under Rs 35,000.

OnePlus 7T Amazon deal explained

As far as the Amazon offer is concerned, the OnePlus 7T is listed on Amazon with a price tag of Rs 37,999. The e-commerce giant is offering an instant discount of Rs 5,000 on Axis Bank, Citi Bank, and ICICI Bank Cards. The deal gets even more tempting as there’s an exchange offer of up to Rs 16,400 off. The exchange value clearly depends on the old phone you are exchanging to get the new OnePlus 7T.

The OnePlus 7T might be a one-year-old device, but you still get a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC for such an affordable price tag. So, you don’t need to worry about the performance here. Its successor OnePlus 8 offers the latest Snapdragon 865 chipset and you will get almost similar performance with the OnePlus 7T. Apart from this, you also get an AMOLED panel, high refresh rate display, 30W fast charging, and a lot more features.

What OnePlus 7T offers

The OnePlus 7T packs a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display, which operates at FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution. The display also features a 402ppi pixel density, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and 3D corning gorilla glass. The panel even supports a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother transitions. OnePlus has also added support for sRGB, HDR10+, and Display P3 color profiles.

There is a waterdrop style notched display. The Snapdragon 855+ SoC is backed by Adeno 640 GPU, 8GB RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.0 internal storage. As for the photography sessions, you get a triple rear camera setup. The OnePlus 7T has a great rear camera setup if you consider its price.

It has a 48MP primary camera with a Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.6 aperture. It supports OIS for images and EIS for video stabilization. There is also a 12-megapixel camera with a telephoto lens and a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. Compared to the competition, you do get a slightly small battery. However, you get a 30W fast charger, which will help fill up the 3,800mAh battery in about 40-45 minutes. The device runs OxygenOS, which is based on Android 11. The company will roll out the latest Android 11 OS before the end of this year. All-in-all, we believe, the OnePlus 7T is still a great phone and you must not miss the deal.

