OnePlus 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10+ vs Huawei P30 Pro: Specifications, prices compared

OnePlus has gone for a new approach with its latest OnePlus 7 series, and is introducing a Pro variant as well. The OnePlus 7 Pro comes with many first from the company; a 2K display that has a 90 Hz refresh rate, a triple camera camera at the back along with UFS 3.0 storage. This is also the first time that OnePlus is crossing that Rs 45,000 price mark with one of its devices as the Pro series starts at Rs 48,999 and goes up to Rs 57,999.

With the OnePlus 7 Pro, the company is clearly raising its stakes and going after the big guns: Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and Huawei P30 Pro. Of course, it is doing this while still making the OnePlus 7 Pro look much more affordable in comparison to the other two. We compare the OnePlus 7 Pro against the Samsung Galaxy S10+ and the Huawei P30 Pro, which are arguably the two top flagship Android phones in the market.

OnePlus 7 Pro vs Galaxy S10+ vs Huawei P30 Pro: Price in India

OnePlus 7 Pro is the most ‘affordable’ in this list with a starting price of Rs 48,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB version, along with 8GB RAM and 256GB option costing Rs 52,999. The 12GB RAM option has 256GB storage and costs Rs 57,999.

Huawei P30 Pro comes in only one version in India at a price of Rs 71,990 which has 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Galaxy S10+ has three variants in India: 8GB RAM/128GB storage at Rs 73,900, followed by 8GB RAM/512GB storage option at Rs 91,900. The highest option S10+ variant has 12GB RAM/1TB storage at Rs 1,17,900.

OnePlus 7 Pro vs Galaxy S10+ vs Huawei P30 Pro: Design, Display

OnePlus 7 Pro sports a unique design. The front is all glass thanks to the completely bezel-less display and it comes with a 93 per cent screen-to-body ratio. OnePlus 7 Pro has a dual curved edge display, which will remind many of Samsung phones. The phone has a glass metal design, with the company opting for a motorised selfie camera, which is hidden under the display.

OnePlus 7 Pro comes in Nebula Blue, Mirror Grey and Almond colour options. The phone has a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 2K resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The 90Hz refresh rate will ensure smoother and faster gaming experience on the display. OnePlus 7 Pro does not come with a headphone jack nor does it have an IP rating for water/dust resistance, though OnePlus’ videos suggests there is some water resistance on the device.

The phone has an in-display optical fingerprint scanner, and the company says it has increased the area for this to make it more accurate.

The Samsung Galaxy S10+ has a glass and metal design as well with the dual-curved edge display we have come to associate with these phones. The Samsung phone has a newer 6.4-inch Curved Dynamic AMOLED display, and the company calls these an ‘Infinity O’ screen given there is a punch hole in the front for the dual front cameras.

The Galaxy S10+ comes with a Quad HD+ resolution and given Samsung’s expertise in the display business, this is one of the best screens on a smartphone. Galaxy S10+ also has an in-display fingerprint scanner, but this is the first phone to come with an ultrasonic one.

Samsung has retained the IP68 water and dust resistance rating and the headphone jack on the S10+. The phone also has a microSD slot with up to 512GB space supported. Galaxy S10+ comes in Prism White, Black and Blue colour options in India. The Porcelain White only comes in 1TB storage and 12GB RAM option.

Huawei P30 Pro also has a glass and metal design with a gradient back. Huawei P30 Pro has a 6.47-inch OLED curved display with a notch on the top. The display resolution is lower than both OnePlus 7 Pro and S10+ at full HD+, which mean it maxes out at 1080p.

Another big difference in terms of design, it has a four cameras at the back, compared to the three cameras on the S10+ and OnePlus 7 Pro. The P30 Pro an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. But this one doesn’t have a regular earpiece, and instead relies on a new system that transmits sound through the phone screen.

Huawei P30 Pro also comes with IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, though there is no headphone jack here either. The phone comes in an Aurora colour option, which has gradient of green and blue and a Crystal colour option as well.

OnePlus 7 Pro vs Galaxy S10+ vs Huawei P30 Pro: Processor, RAM/storage and battery

OnePlus 7 Pro touts the latest specifications and runs Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 855 processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. The company has launched this in three variants: 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The highest has 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. There is no microSD slot. OnePlus is using UFS 3.0 internal storage, and this is the first time a phone offering this newer, faster storage.

OnePlus 7 Pro has a 4000 mAh battery and the company’s own Warp Charge 30 fast charging technology. OnePlus has not added wireless charging to this phone.

Huawei P30 Pro runs the company’s own Kirin 980 chipset. It is available in one variant: 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 256GB via the company’s own Nano Memory card. Huawei’s phone has a 4,200mAh battery with 15W Wireless Quick Charge technology and 40W wired fast charging device. Huawei has added reverse wireless charging support as well, which means the device can also be used as a wireless charger for other devices which support this feature.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ runs the Exynos 9820 processor variant in India. The device comes with 8GB/12GB of RAM paired with 128GB, 512GB and 1TB of internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. Battery is 4100 mAh on the Galaxy S10+. Samsung has included the reverse wireless charging support on this just like the P30 Pro.

OnePlus 7 Pro vs Galaxy S10+ vs Huawei P30 Pro: Camera, Software

OnePlus 7 Pro has a a triple camera at the back, which is a first for the company. This includes a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.6 aperture, OIS and a 7P lens. Then there’s an 8MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, OIS and a 6P lens and this one supports 3X zoom. The third sensor is the ultra-wide one with 16MP resolution and 117-degree support with PDAF and a 6P lens. The selfie camera is 16MP and pops out of the display when needed.

Huawei P30 Pro’s camera includes four sensors in total and the company continues its Leica branding partnership. The main sensor is a 40MP SuperSpectrum lens with f/1.16 aperture and OIS. Then there’s a 20MP ultrawide lens. Huawei has also added an 8MP periscope lens. The fourth is a time-of-flight (ToF) lens for measuring depth. The front camera is 32MP and placed in a notch on the display.

The P30 Pro’s camera uses an RYYB sensor, instead of an RGGB sensor, which improves the phone’s ability to capture light. In terms of low light performance, it reaches ISO up to 409,600. The camera supports 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and up to 50x digital zoom. Huawei has even added a Moon mode, where the camera will take detailed close up shots of the moon without any need for a tripod or special lenses.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ comes with a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a main 12MP wide-angle Dual Pixel AF OIS camera with dual aperture of f/1.5 and f/2.4. Then there’s a 12MP telephoto sensor with PDAF, OIS, f/2.4 aperture. The third sensor is the 16MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture and up to 123-degrees support.

Galaxy S10+ has 0.5x to 2x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom. On the front, the Galaxy S10+ features a dual camera setup, consisting of a 10MP dual pixel sensor paired with an 8MP RGB sensor.

OnePlus 7 Pro runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own OxygenOS 9.5 skin on top. The Huawei P30 Pro runs on EMUI 9.1, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. Samsung Galaxy S10+ also runs Android Pie but with Samsung’s own OneUI on top.