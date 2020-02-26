OnePlus 7 Pro, Galaxy M30s and iPhone 11 Pro: Best deals on Amazon Fab Phones Fest

Amazon Fab Phones Fest is now live. These are the best deals on smartphones. Amazon Fab Phones Fest is now live. These are the best deals on smartphones.

Amazon is hosting its Fab Phones Fest yet again to offer deals and discounts on popular smartphones like OnePlus 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M30, Redmi Note 8 series, Vivo U20, and more at its platform. The sale has started today and it will be active until February 29, 2020.

The Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale is also offering no-cost EMI, exchange deals, and bank offers apart from the discounts. The bank offers include 10 per cent instant discount up to Rs 1,500 via ICICI Bank Credit Cards and 10 per cent instant discount via Kotak Bank’s Credit and Debit cards. We are listing down the best deals you can avail during the sale period at Amazon India website.

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T

The OnePlus 7 Pro was launched for Rs 52,999 for the base model of 8GB RAM and Rs 57,999 for the 12GB RAM model. During the Fab Phones Fest, the device is available for Rs 42,999 and Rs 48,999 for the 8GB and 12GB RAM variants. Users can also avail cashback of Rs 2,000 with SBI Credit Card EMI. The device features a Fluid AMOLED display, 4000mAh battery, Snapdragon 855 processor, and 48MP+8MP+16MP triple rear camera setup.

During the Amazon Fab Phones Fest, the OnePlus 7T is also available at a discounted price of Rs 34,999. The phone was launched for Rs 37,999 and it features 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display, 48MP+12MP+16MP triple rear camera setup, 3800mAh battery, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor. Users can avail Rs 1000 cashback on the phone using SBI Credit Card EMI.

Samsung Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M30

The Galaxy M30s is a revamped version of the Galaxy M30 and users can avail the phone for Rs 12,999 for the base model of 4GB RAM. The device was launched for a starting price of Rs 13,999 and it features a Super AMOLED display, 6000mAh battery, Exynos 9611 processor, and 48MP+5MP+8MP triple rear camera setup. Users can avail additional discount using ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank cards.

Since the Galaxy M31 is already out, Samsung is offering the Galaxy M30 at a discounted price of Rs 9,499 for the base model of 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest. The Galaxy M30 features a Super AMOLED display, Exynos 7904 processor, 13MP+5MP+5MP triple rear camera setup, and 5000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro

During the Amazon Fab Phones Fest, the Redmi Note 8 Pro is available at a discounted price of Rs 13,999 for the base model of 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM model. Users can also club the Kotak and ICICI Bank offers to avail additional 10 per cent discount on the device.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro was launched for a starting price of Rs 14,999 and features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ display, MediaTek G90T processor, 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP quad-rear camera setup, 4500mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

The Redmi Note 8 is not available on a discount but users can avail the bank offers to avail 10 per cent instant discount. The Redmi Note 8 features 6.3-inch FHD+ screen, Snapdragon 665 processor, 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP quad-rear camera setup, and 4000mAh battery.

Apple iPhone XR, iPhone 11 Pro

The Apple iPhone XR is available at a discounted price of Rs 45,900 for the base model of 64GB internal storage. The device features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, 12MP rear camera with OIS, 7MP front camera, Face ID, and A12 Bionic chip. Users can avail an additional 10 per cent discount using bank offers.

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro is also available at a discounted price of Rs 96,900 for the base model of 64GB internal storage during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest. The device features a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, 12MP+12MP+12MP triple rear camera setup, and A13 Bionic chip. Users can avail Rs 6,000 instant discount on the device using HDFC Bank Credit or Debit cards.

Vivo U20, U10

The Vivo U20 and Vivo U10 are available with an instant discount of Rs 1000 during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest. Users need to apply the coupon given available on the product page to avail the discount. The Kotak and ICICI Bank’s 10 per cent instant discount is also applicable on the two phones.

The Vivo U20 features FHD+ display, Snapdragon 675 processor, 16MP+8MP+2MP triple rear camera setup, 16MP front camera, 5000mAh battery, and 18W fast charging support. The Vivo U10, on the other hand, features HD+ display, Snapdragon 665 processor, 13MP+8MP+2MP triple rear camera setup, 8MP front camera, 5000mAh battery, and 18W fast charging.

