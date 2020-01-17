OnePlus 7 Pro, 7T series, OnePlus TVs get cashback offers, other deals

OnePlus 7T series, which includes the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro, can be bought with a maximum cashback of Rs 3,000 on EMI transactions using SBI cards at offline stores. OnePlus 7T series, which includes the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro, can be bought with a maximum cashback of Rs 3,000 on EMI transactions using SBI cards at offline stores.

OnePlus 7 Pro, 7T series and OnePlus TV will get deals such as up to Rs 3,000 cashback, no-cost EMI and more during the Amazon Great Indian Sale, which will go live January 18, 2020, for Prime members and a day later for everyone else. The limited period offers, which can be availed till January 26, will be applicable across online and offline channels including OnePlus’s India site, Amazon, as well as OnePlus Experience Stores and offline partner stores.

OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro offers

OnePlus 7 Pro, as well as OnePlus 7T series, which includes the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro, can be bought with a maximum cashback of Rs 3,000 on EMI transactions using SBI cards at offline stores. Further, those using SBI credit card for transactions on Amazon can avail cashback of up to Rs 1,500. Apart from this, the devices will also be available with no-cost EMI of up to 12 months.

OnePlus 7 Pro is priced starting at Rs 48,999 in India for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The price for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant is Rs 52,999, while the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant will cost Rs 57,999. Among key specifications of OnePlus 7 Pro are full glass body design, 90Hz refresh rate display, Snapdragon 855 processor, 48MP triple rear camera setup, and 4,000mAh battery.

OnePlus 7T comes with a 48MP triple camera at the back, Snapdragon 855+ processor, 90Hz display at a starting price of Rs 37,999 for the base model of 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. OnePlus 7T with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 39,999.

OnePlus 7T Pro succeeds the OnePlus 7 Pro and comes with a slightly bigger 4085 mAh battery, Snapdragon 855+ processor, macro mode in the camera, though the camera hardware specifications remain the same as OnePlus 7 Pro. The price starts at Rs 53,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB version. Then there’s the McLaren Edition with 12GB RAM and 256GB, which costs Rs 58,999.

Further, those who purchase OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro from OnePlus Experience Stores stand a chance to win OnePlus Bullets Wireless V1 and Bullets Wireless V2 respectively for free.

OnePlus TV 55Q1 and 55Q1 Pro deals

As part of deals, OnePlus TV 55Q1 and 55Q1 Pro will be available with Amazon pay cashback of Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively. Those who buy the TV models on EMI at Reliance Digital using their SBI credit card can avail Rs 5,000 and Rs 6,000 cashback respectively. There is also an extra exchange offer of Rs 3,000 on Amazon.

More deals include no-cost EMI for up to 12 months on Amazon and for up to 6 months at Reliance Digital respectively. Zero down payment offer is available for those who buy the OnePlus TV 55Q1 and TV 55Q1 Pro through Bajaj Finance. In addition, OnePlus is also offering free subscription of Eros Now Pro as well as one-year extended warranty on the panel.

OnePlus TV Q1 and the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro were launched in India at Rs 69,900, and Rs 99,900 respectively. The two variants have similar specifications except the Pro model has includes a built-in 50W soundbar that has eight front-firing speaker drivers.

Those buying the 55Q1 model stand a chance to win OnePlus backpack free, while it is Bullets Wireless V2 with 55Q1 Pro respectively. In the case of OnePlus Tvs, those who make purchases on Amazon through QR Codes will also be eligible.

