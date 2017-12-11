OnePlus 5T vs OnePlus 5 Camera Comparison

OnePlus 5T has been around for a few weeks now catering to the crowd that demands the newest trends like near bezel-less display and dual cameras. The successor to the 6-month-old OnePlus 5 bears a few upgrades over its predecessor, the most prominent being the tall 18:9 display followed by improved dual camera setup. At least, that is what OnePlus is promising or rather boasting about its new flagship.

The OnePlus 5T carries a similar 16MP+20MP dual camera combination like the OnePlus 5, but this time around, OnePlus has switched the sensor in the telephoto lens. The smartphone now comes with a 20MP lens with Sony IMX376K sensor instead on SonyIMX350 found on the OnePlus 5. The dual cameras have f/1.7 aperture and the Chinese OEM claims that the secondary camera will now be able to take better low-light shots. We got our hands on the OnePlus 5T and took some photo samples to test whether it actually does one better than the OnePlus 5 in low-light conditions and other scenarios too.

Images shot in low light (outdoor)

The secondary camera on the OnePlus 5T does serve the purpose of capturing brighter shots in low light. The images are well exposed and the colour reproduction is good. On the other hand, the pictures shot with the OnePlus 5 appeared to be a bit dull in comparison to its successor. The camera sensors couldn’t retain as much detail and the images turned out a little blurred when we opened them on a large IPS display. Talking about sharpness and noise control, both the smartphones seem to give at par result.

Drag slider to the right for OnePlus 5 and to the left for OnePlus 5T Drag slider to the right for OnePlus 5 and to the left for OnePlus 5T

Image shot in low light (indoor)

The image processing algorithm on the OnePlus 5T plays well again in indoor low-light shoot. The images are bright and colours are clean and vibrant. The pictures on the OnePlus 5 in comparison seem a bit flat and the colours look slightly less natural. While the OnePlus 5T wins over its predecessor in terms of brightness and colour vibrancy, a closer look reveals that the OnePlus 5 can retain better detail than OnePlus 5T in indoor shoot.

You can take a look at the samples below-

Drag slider to the right for OnePlus 5 and to the left for OnePlus 5T Drag slider to the right for OnePlus 5 and to the left for OnePlus 5T

Natural Light

If you take a look at the sample below there is very little to differentiate between the OnePlus 5T and the OnePlus 5. The images shot with both the handsets appear to be identical. We ensured that the area of focus is locked on the flower to get accurate output. As you can see, both the smartphones managed to focus well, however, the images seem a tad over-exposed. Some of the petals appear pink instead of red and patches of colour were fairly visible.

Drag slider to the right for OnePlus 5 and to the left for OnePlus 5T Drag slider to the right for OnePlus 5 and to the left for OnePlus 5T

Sharpness and White Balance

As we mentioned, the OnePlus 5T succeeds over OnePlus 5 in outdoor low light shooting when it comes to retaining sharpness. However, in indoor lighting, the latter managed to grab that extra point adding slightly more detail to subject captured in the frame.

Drag slider to the right for OnePlus 5 and to the left for OnePlus 5T Drag slider to the right for OnePlus 5 and to the left for OnePlus 5T

In good light, meanwhile, the shots took with the OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5 simply appeared to be identical. Both the smartphones were able to capture a good amount of detail with good colour reproduction. The tiny little blue top in the earring (above) is clearly visible and the silver motifs neatly shine out.

Drag slider to the right for OnePlus 5T and to the left for OnePlus 5 Drag slider to the right for OnePlus 5T and to the left for OnePlus 5

Moving on to white balance, the flower sample shots with both the smartphones reveal that cameras in the OnePlus 5T and the OnePlus 5 slightly underexposes the frame. We can observe deep white in the flower instead of the bright white that we saw with our naked eye while clicking the image. Further, if you zoom in you will see a certain amount of loss in detail in both the shots. Both the smartphones tend to produce photos in a bit warmer shade adding a slight yellowish tinge to images.

Drag slider to the right for OnePlus 5T and to the left for OnePlus 5 Drag slider to the right for OnePlus 5T and to the left for OnePlus 5

Autofocus

Both the smartphones performed an admirable job while trying to lock focus on the intended subject under good lighting. We didn’t have to manually adjust the focus on either of the devices while trying to put the subject in the frame in focus.

But surprisingly, things turned out different while taking photos in low light. The OnePlus 5 could win over its successor under poor-lit condition when it comes to focusing. We didn’t have to toggle much with the former’s camera, while the OnePlus 5T showed a bit of inconsistency in locking focus on the subject.

Close-up shot

Just to have a little fun with the 2X optical zoom on the OnePlus 5T and the OnePlus 5, we even tried to capture a close up shot of a pigeon sitting on an electric wire. The colour reproduction seems quite similar in both the images, however, the OnePlus 5 could render better detail compared to the OnePlus 5t’s digital equip zoom. Further, the background on the OnePlus 5’s image showed a cooler tone in comparison to the warmer shade we saw on the OnePlus 5T.

Drag slider to the right for OnePlus 5 and to the left for OnePlus 5T Drag slider to the right for OnePlus 5 and to the left for OnePlus 5T

To summarize, the dual cameras in the OnePlus 5T do enhance images shot in low light. The images appear brighter with neat and vibrant colours popping out across the frame. However, in good light, both OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5 run too close to each other, with good depth of field, decent colour reproduction and good detail capture. While the autofocus seems a bit inconsistent on the OnePlus 5T over its predecessor, the brightly exposed low-light shots more than make up for that blip.

All said and done, the camera performance of OnePlus 5T isn’t a massive upgrade over its predecessor but it does deliver on its promise of better low-light photography.