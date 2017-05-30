OnePlus 5 official camera sample comparison disappoints

Highlights OnePlus tweets a camera comparison

No information on competing camera

Both images sub-par

It is safe to say that the camera on the OnePlus 5 has been a major point of speculation over the last few weeks. We’ve seen leaks pointing to vertically aligned dual camera setup in a prototype and renders that showed horizontal arrangement of the dual camera. OnePlus later went ahead and announced their partnership with DxO, indicating that the camera will be a big point of focus for the company. Last night, the official OnePlus twitter account sent out a teaser, once again focusing on the camera of the upcoming OnePlus 5.

Can you tell which photo was taken with the OnePlus 5? pic.twitter.com/Pd27la4ewn — OnePlus (@oneplus) May 29, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

OnePlus 5 vs. unknown smartphone camera OnePlus 5 vs. unknown smartphone camera

As you can see, the image above is a composite of the same frame shot from two cameras. One of them is the OnePlus 5. Unfortunately, there are a number of things wrong with this teaser that makes us very aversive to forming any kind of opinion about the camera on the OnePlus 5. First of all, we don’t know if the competing frame was shot from a flagship device known for its camera or just a random smartphone. The tweet could just as well have said “Can you tell which photo was taken with the OnePlus 5 and which by the XYZ Smartphone.” Mentioning which is the competing camera in this frame would have really helped OnePlus establish just how god their upcoming phone’s camera is in comparison to the competition.

Secondly, we do not know how much post processing each of the two halves have gone through. While the left side of the frame looks like it could use a healthy boost of contrast, the right side in comparison looks like the shadows and contrast have been significantly boosted. This could just as well be how the camera algorithms process the RAW sensor data, but it is very difficult to overlook the immense Luminance noise present in the blue sky. The left side of the photo has far lesser noise, but is also not as sharp as the right side.

OnePlus is traditionally known for putting very impressive camera modules in their “flagship killer” smartphones. Pair that with the new round of rumours around the dual camera setup and a DxO partnership, all we have for now are very high hopes from the OnePlus 5 camera. The tweet with the image sample is nowhere close to being impressive, given that there is no mention of whether the photo was taken after sunset or just before sunrise. We strongly recommend not getting too worked up by these leaks and teasers and actually waiting till the phone is out in the market to see how it actually performs.