OnePlus 11 everything we know so far: From 4 years of Android updates to the Hasselblad camera system

OnePlus is all set to launch its next flagship smartphone — the OnePlus 11 on February 7th at its Cloud11 event in New Delhi along with a few more products like the OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, OnePlus Pad, the very first tablet from the company and a mechanical keyboard — 81 Pro.

Again, the highlight of the Cloud11 launch event will be the OnePlus 11, the next flagship smartphone, confirmed to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen2 SoC, Hasselblad camera system, 2k curved OLED screen, and more. Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming OnePlus flagship device.

OnePlus 11 design

As per the leaks and official renders, the OnePlus 11 will be available in at least two finishes. Both feature a glass sandwich design with a metal mid-frame. Considering the previous generation OnePlus flagships, the OnePlus 11 is likely to use Corning Gorilla Glass. However, as of now, there is no information if the OnePlus 11 will make use of the latest 2nd generation Victus from Corning or will make use of the previous generation Gorilla Glass.

While the alert slider has always been a part of OnePlus flagship devices, the company has confirmed that the OnePlus 11 will also have an alert slider just like its predecessor. On top of that, the OnePlus 11 will also have a USB Type-C port, dual SIM card slots, and all the other features that one expects from a OnePlus smartphone. Right now, there is no information on the IP rating and the device also misses out on wireless charging.

OnePlus 11 will offer up to 16GB of RAM (Image credit: OnePlus) OnePlus 11 will offer up to 16GB of RAM (Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus 11 hardware specifications

The OnePlus 11 is based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. As per the latest social media posts by the company, the device will offer up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, similar to the recently launched OnePlus 10T. On top of that, leaks also suggest that the OnePlus 11 might offer up to 512GB UFS 4.0-based internal storage while the base model might offer 128GB.

Other specifications of the OnePlus 11 include a 120Hz 2K curved AMOLED display, possibly with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The company has also confirmed that the device will have a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP wide-angle camera, 48MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 32MP telephoto lens. The smartphone will also have a 16MP primary camera.

3rd Gen Hasselblad camera system on OnePlus 11 will have a 50MP primary camera (Image credit: OnePlus) 3rd Gen Hasselblad camera system on OnePlus 11 will have a 50MP primary camera (Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus 11 software details

The OnePlus 11 will be the first smartphone from the company that is confirmed to receive four major Android OS updates along with five years of security updates. This indicates that the OnePlus 11 will even receive an Android 17 update just like the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S23 series of smartphones. This is a step in the right direction for OnePlus, which used to offer three major Android OS updates in the last few years.

Advertisement

OnePlus 11 battery details

As per the leaks, the OnePlus 11 will have a 5,000 mAh battery and will support 100W of fast charging. As mentioned earlier, the phone will miss out on wireless charging. Given the power optimisations of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the OnePlus 11 could deliver improved battery life than the OnePlus 10 Pro, launched back in 2022.

OnePlus 11 expected price

OnePlus is likely to go aggressive with the pricing of the OnePlus 11, and we could expect the device to cost similar to or even lesser than the OnePlus 10 Pro. Hence, we speculate that the base model of the OnePlus 11 could cost around Rs 60,000, and the device will be available on platforms like Amazon and OnePlus store.