Wednesday, August 10, 2022

OnePlus 10 Pro gets OxygenOS 13 open beta: How to download and install

OnePlus 10 Pro gets OxygenOS 13 Open beta 1 based on Android 13 bringing in lots of new features.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 10, 2022 4:18:58 pm
OxygenOS 13OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 1 is now available for those living in North America and India. (Image source: OnePlus)

Last week, during the OnePlus 10T launch, the company said that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be the first phone to receive the OxygenOS 13 update based on Android 13. Just days after Samsung announced the One UI 5 Open beta program for Galaxy S22 series, OnePlus today stated in a forum post that the OxygenOS 13 pre-stable release is now available for the OnePlus 10 Pro.

While those living in North America and India can install the open beta build right away, EU users might have to wait a while.

Coming to OxygenOS 13, OnePlus seems to have completely embraced the ColorOS design language. Unsurprisingly, the latest OnePlus skin brings in several new features such as a new animation engine, seamless earphone connectivity, increased AOD customisation options, optimised Dolby sound effects, Kids Space, new Bitmoji AOD animations and Hyperboost GPA 4.0 for gaming to name a few.

Also Read |OnePlus OxygenOS 13: What’s new, which phones will get the update?

Note that this is a beta build and not a stable update. Beta builds are often released by brands in the testing phase to hunt and iron out any bugs in the system, so expect to find a few. The OxygenOS 13 open beta build 1 for the OnePlus 10 Pro already has some known bugs including issues like screen freezing when recording videos, black screen in the camera app and black pictures when shooting using Night Mode.

How to install OxygenOS 13 open beta 1 on the OnePlus 10 Pro?

Disclaimer: If your OnePlus 10 Pro is your daily driver, only proceed if you know the risks associated with installing beta builds and are ready to face some bugs. OnePlus has provided rollback packages in case things go wrong, but these packages will wipe your phone’s data clean (unlike the open beta build) so make sure you’ve taken a backup of all important files, call logs and other data.

Please also note that the installation process for the Indian and Global versions of OxygenOS 12 are different. Those on the Global version can find a separate set of instructions on the forum page. The instructions below are for the Indian version.

Also Read |OnePlus 10 Pro 5G review: The wide-eyed phone

Before you begin, make sure your OnePlus 10 Pro is running OxygenOS 12 A.15 build and has over 30 per cent battery and 4GB of internal storage space available.

Step 1: Download the latest update package from the OnePlus forum here and place the file in your phone’s internal storage.

Step 2: Enable your phone’s ‘Developer Options’ settings menu by navigating to Settings/ About device/ Version and clicking on Build Number seven times.

Step 3: Go back to Settings/ About device/ Update and click on the three-dot menu on the top-right to access the ‘Local Install’ mode. Subsequently, use the file browser to select the beta build ROM file you downloaded in Step 1 and follow on-screen instructions to begin upgrading your system.

Step 4: Restart your phone after the update has completed and you should be booted into the OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 1 build.

