OnePlus 10 Pro gets OxygenOS 13 open beta: How to download and install

Updated: August 10, 2022 4:18:58 pm
Last week, during the OnePlus 10T launch, the company said that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be the first phone to receive the OxygenOS 13 update based on Android 13. Just days after Samsung announced the One UI 5 Open beta program for Galaxy S22 series, OnePlus today stated in a forum post that the OxygenOS 13 pre-stable release is now available for the OnePlus 10 Pro.
While those living in North America and India can install the open beta build right away, EU users might have to wait a while.
Coming to OxygenOS 13, OnePlus seems to have completely embraced the ColorOS design language. Unsurprisingly, the latest OnePlus skin brings in several new features such as a new animation engine, seamless earphone connectivity, increased AOD customisation options, optimised Dolby sound effects, Kids Space, new Bitmoji AOD animations and Hyperboost GPA 4.0 for gaming to name a few.
Note that this is a beta build and not a stable update. Beta builds are often released by brands in the testing phase to hunt and iron out any bugs in the system, so expect to find a few. The OxygenOS 13 open beta build 1 for the OnePlus 10 Pro already has some known bugs including issues like screen freezing when recording videos, black screen in the camera app and black pictures when shooting using Night Mode.
Subscriber Only Stories
How to install OxygenOS 13 open beta 1 on the OnePlus 10 Pro?
Disclaimer: If your OnePlus 10 Pro is your daily driver, only proceed if you know the risks associated with installing beta builds and are ready to face some bugs. OnePlus has provided rollback packages in case things go wrong, but these packages will wipe your phone’s data clean (unlike the open beta build) so make sure you’ve taken a backup of all important files, call logs and other data.
Please also note that the installation process for the Indian and Global versions of OxygenOS 12 are different. Those on the Global version can find a separate set of instructions on the forum page. The instructions below are for the Indian version.
Before you begin, make sure your OnePlus 10 Pro is running OxygenOS 12 A.15 build and has over 30 per cent battery and 4GB of internal storage space available.
Step 1: Download the latest update package from the OnePlus forum here and place the file in your phone’s internal storage.
Step 2: Enable your phone’s ‘Developer Options’ settings menu by navigating to Settings/ About device/ Version and clicking on Build Number seven times.
Step 3: Go back to Settings/ About device/ Update and click on the three-dot menu on the top-right to access the ‘Local Install’ mode. Subsequently, use the file browser to select the beta build ROM file you downloaded in Step 1 and follow on-screen instructions to begin upgrading your system.
Step 4: Restart your phone after the update has completed and you should be booted into the OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 1 build.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'
Naga Chaitanya reveals his morse code tattoo is his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘Haven’t thought of changing it’
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated responsePremium
Bollywood disrespected Delhi for decades, but these films capture the capital's wisdom
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
AAP turns focus to businessmen in Gujarat, third town hall by Arvind Kejriwal today
Apple may switch AirPods to USB Type-C charging, but not before next year
Chhattisgarh minister urges Centre to accommodate Ukraine returnee students in medical colleges
20 in the last decade, latest Karnataka murders fit a ‘communal’ pattern
Banks to remain closed for six days in these cities on account of festivals; details here
OnePlus 10 Pro gets OxygenOS 13 open beta: How to download and install
Ankita Konwar demonstrates Camatkarasana; know its benefits
‘Hopefully, it’s the last surgery’: Shoaib Akhtar says in a video message after undergoing knee surgery
Refreshed Lahiri eyes good show in FedExCup Playoffs to qualify for Tour Championships
Stranded beluga whale euthanised after removal from French river
JD(U), RJD pitch for Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi’s Bihar template as Oppn national model against BJP
IIT-Madras, Sony India offer free tech skills course to economically weaker engineering students