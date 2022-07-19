scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Dbrand’s ‘Something’ skin brings the Nothing phone (1) look to your device

The skin is currently limited to very few models but support for more devices is expected to be added. 

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
July 19, 2022 1:55:35 pm
Dbrand Something skin, nothing phone 1 skin, dbrand skin,The new 'Something' series skins by Dbrand bring the Nothing phone (1) look to your phone. (Image Source: Dbrand)

There may be multiple reasons why the unique Nothing phone (1) transparent design appeals to you, but the rest of the phone doesn’t. It could be the mid-range specifications, the uncertainty of a newer company or simply your preference for another operating system or a more customisable Android skin. Either way, there is now a way to get somewhat of the Nothing phone (1) look with your own device.

Dbrand, one of the most popular skin manufacturers for smartphones and other gadgets has recently launched a new skin series called ‘Something’ that takes the design concept of the Nothing phone (1) white variant and brings it to other devices.

Also Read |Nothing Phone (1) review: A new take on smartphones

Of course, the 2D skin doesn’t have the same feel of the Nothing phone (1)’s actually transparent back panel that let’s you have a peek at the insides of the phone, but it looks pretty similar from afar.

Instead of a common pattern denoting the internal components of a phone, made for every supported device, the Something skin is unique to every device it is available for. For instance, the Something skin for iPhone 13 Pro Max actually depicts the internals of the phone, while that of the Google Pixel 6 Pro represent the layout of the components of the actual Pixel 6 Pro.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in DelhiPremium
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in Delhi
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...Premium
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...Premium
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...
Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capa...Premium
Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capa...

Dbrand already made its signature ‘Teardown’ skins for multiple smartphones which presented a more colourful approach to more-or-less the same design. The brand hence claims that the new skin, is in fact not direct theft but a creative reinterpretation.

The Dbrand Something skin is available as both a plain skin and a grip case. The price for the skin is USD 24.95 with an additional USD 5 for shipping, bringing the total cost of the product at USD 29.95 (about Rs 2391.93). However, the skin-case is priced starting at USD 49.90 (about Rs 3985.23).

Also Read |Nothing phone (1) tips and tricks: Top 15 features you should know

The skin is currently available only for the Google Pixel 6 Pro, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max along with one for the Apple MagSafe charger. Support for more popular phones could be added at a later date.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story
Opinion

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story

Lulu says ‘80% staff Hindu’; minister calls ‘incident’ a campaign to smear

Lulu says ‘80% staff Hindu’; minister calls ‘incident’ a campaign to smear

Lessons on navigating the evolving geopolitics in the Middle East
C. Raja Mohan writes

Lessons on navigating the evolving geopolitics in the Middle East

Premium
19 labourers flee strategic road construction project in Arunachal, one drowns

19 labourers flee strategic road construction project in Arunachal, one drowns

As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘settlement’
Antrix Deal

As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘settlement’

Premium
Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capacity: Indian envoy

Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capacity: Indian envoy

Premium
Dhanush on working with Russo Brothers: 'Felt I had a responsibility'

Dhanush on working with Russo Brothers: 'Felt I had a responsibility'

'If I had about 20 minutes with him...': Gavaskar offers Kohli help

'If I had about 20 minutes with him...': Gavaskar offers Kohli help

'Go home and chill': 5-year-old asks Amitabh Bachchan why he's working at 80

'Go home and chill': 5-year-old asks Amitabh Bachchan why he's working at 80

Cinderella's father: Unpaid leave, facing inquiry, all to support daughter's boxing career

Cinderella's father: Unpaid leave, facing inquiry, all to support daughter's boxing career

Scientists find an exotic black hole deemed a 'needle in a haystack'

Scientists find an exotic black hole deemed a 'needle in a haystack'

'Sustainability no longer a trend, it has become a moral responsibility': JJ Valaya

'Sustainability no longer a trend, it has become a moral responsibility': JJ Valaya

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Oppo Reno8 Pro's front screen is in this photo
Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Enco X2 launched: Here’s a closer look
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jul 19: Latest News
Advertisement