Nothing phone (1): How to pre-book the phone ahead of launch

Nothing has now confirmed that users will be able to get their hands on the Nothing phone (1) before it goes on sale via a new pre-order invite only system. The invite-only system, a similar mechanism to what OnePlus did when it launched the OnePlus One years ago, will let some customers pre-book the phone for themselves ahead of launch.

Here’s all you need to know about the Nothing phone (1) pre-order invites.

Nothing phone (1): How to pre-book the device?

To pre-book the Nothing phone (1), simply head to the in.nothing.tech website and find the pre-booking section on the top. Click on ‘Learn More’ followed by the ‘Join The Waitlist’ button.

Users will then be asked to login with their Google, Apple or Nothing account.

Once you sign in, you will be able to register yourself. Make sure that the email ID you register yourself with is the same one you’re registered with on Flipkart, otherwise you will not be able to get the invite and use it while buying the phone.

Nothing will send you the invite via email when it is your turn ot get one. Till then, you can check your profile page on the Nothing website to check your queue and refer friends.

Nothing phone (1): How will the invite-only system work?

Nothing has invited interested customers to register themselves on the Nothing website to pre-book the device. While select private community members will not need an invite code, all other users must join a waitlist for the same.

Pre-booking the phone will let users see their position in the waitlist and users who refer other users to do the same will be moved up on the waitlist as well. Those on the waitlist will have to pay a pre-booking amount of Rs 2000, which will later on be deducted from the price fo the phone when it launches on July 12.

When the Nothing phone (1) launches on July 12, users will be able to log into Flipkart and purchase the phone with a discount of Rs 2000 from the final price. Users who pre-book the phone will also get some exclusive offers that Nothing hasn’t specified yet. We should know more about these offers when the phone launches on July 12.