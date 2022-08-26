Nothing Phone (1) back in stock in black, white colours: Check new price, other details

After not being available to buy for a while and going through a price bump, the Nothing phone (1) is now available on Flipkart once again. While the company does mention that “all Phone (1) models are available” now, one of the top end models is still “sold out” as of writing this story. Here are all the details you need to know if you’re planning on buying a new Nothing phone (1).

Which variants are available?

The Nothing Phone (1) can currently be bought in both black and white colour variants. However, not all storage variants are available for both colours. While the black Nothing Phone (1) can be purchased in all three storage configurations (8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB), the white variant can only be purchased in the 8GB/256GB variant.

This is because the white Phone (1) isn’t available in 8GB/128GB and the 12GB/256GB variant shows that it has been sold out.

What is the new pricing?

The Nothing Phone (1) recently saw a price hike and is now priced Rs 1,000 more than its launch price which was revealed on July 12. The new price is Rs 33,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant, Rs 36,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant and Rs 39,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant.

Buyers also get Rs 1,500 instant discount on HDFC bank credit and debit card EMI transactions and Rs 1,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card non-EMI transactions. Users can also get up to Rs 17,0100 off on exchanging their old phones.

Nothing Phone (1): Specifications

The Nothing Phone (1) sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ 10-bit OLED display panel with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling and HDR10+ support. While the panel is capable of 1200 nits peak brightness, the phone’s software currently caps that value at 700 nits.

The phone comes with either 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and either 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. On the back of the phone are two cameras – a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera and another 50MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide camera. There’s also a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The phone has a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging via Quick Charge 4 or USB Power Delivery 3 chargers. Note that Nothing doesn’t ship a charger with the box. Other specifications include 12 5G bands, Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6, triple microphones and Android 12-based Nothing OS, with a promise of three Android updates and four years of security patches.