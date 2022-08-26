scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Nothing Phone (1) back in stock in black, white colours: Check new price, other details

The Nothing Phone (1) is back in stock on Flipkart. Here are all the details you need to know including the new pricing, offers and more.

nothing phone 1, nothing phone 1 price, nothing phone 1 sale,You can buy the Nothing Phone (1) again on Flipkart. (Express Photo)

After not being available to buy for a while and going through a price bump, the Nothing phone (1) is now available on Flipkart once again. While the company does mention that “all Phone (1) models are available” now, one of the top end models is still “sold out” as of writing this story. Here are all the details you need to know if you’re planning on buying a new Nothing phone (1).

Which variants are available?

The Nothing Phone (1) can currently be bought in both black and white colour variants. However, not all storage variants are available for both colours. While the black Nothing Phone (1) can be purchased in all three storage configurations (8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB), the white variant can only be purchased in the 8GB/256GB variant.

Also Read |Nothing Phone (1) review: A new take on smartphones

This is because the white Phone (1) isn’t available in 8GB/128GB and the 12GB/256GB variant shows that it has been sold out.

What is the new pricing?

The Nothing Phone (1) recently saw a price hike and is now priced Rs 1,000 more than its launch price which was revealed on July 12. The new price is Rs 33,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant, Rs 36,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant and Rs 39,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...Premium
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?Premium
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...Premium
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s wayPremium
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s way

Buyers also get Rs 1,500 instant discount on HDFC bank credit and debit card EMI transactions and Rs 1,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card non-EMI transactions. Users can also get up to Rs 17,0100 off on exchanging their old phones.

Nothing Phone (1): Specifications

The Nothing Phone (1) sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ 10-bit OLED display panel with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling and HDR10+ support. While the panel is capable of 1200 nits peak brightness, the phone’s software currently caps that value at 700 nits.

Also Read |Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 beta to arrive by year-end, says Carl Pei

The phone comes with either 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and either 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. On the back of the phone are two cameras – a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera and another 50MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide camera. There’s also a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Advertisement

The phone has a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging via Quick Charge 4 or USB Power Delivery 3 chargers. Note that Nothing doesn’t ship a charger with the box. Other specifications include 12 5G bands, Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6, triple microphones and Android 12-based Nothing OS, with a promise of three Android updates and four years of security patches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-08-2022 at 12:40:08 pm
Next Story

Mere violation of bail condition not enough to cancel bail of Rana couple: Mumbai court

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

US Police arrest woman for assault on Indian Americans: 'I hate you Indians...'

US Police arrest woman for assault on Indian Americans: 'I hate you Indians...'

Adani group says regulatory curbs do not restrict bid to take over NDTV

Adani group says regulatory curbs do not restrict bid to take over NDTV

Explained | Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?

Explained | Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?

Premium
Safoora Zargar gets bail after police doesn’t object to humanitarian grounds

Safoora Zargar gets bail after police doesn’t object to humanitarian grounds

'Curlies' restaurant in Goa back in limelight after 14 years
Sonali Phogat 'murder'

'Curlies' restaurant in Goa back in limelight after 14 years

Criminal Justice S3 review: Pankaj Tripathi lifts an engaging series

Criminal Justice S3 review: Pankaj Tripathi lifts an engaging series

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
Google Pixel Buds Pro review: Searching for pro quality… and finding it

Google Pixel Buds Pro review: Searching for pro quality… and finding it

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement