Nothing Launcher is here: Here’s how you can try it out

Carl Pei revealed the first glimpse of NothingOS last month. The Android skin that will power the Nothing phone (1) which is expected to launch this summer left a lot to the imagination after the short announcement, but Pei did promise that everyone will be able to try out the Nothing Launcher in April.

About a month later, we now have our first look at the Nothing Launcher, which is now available on the Play Store. “Android users can preview Nothing OS graphics and animations unified by our distinctive design language,” the brand said in a press note.

Key features

Max Icons and Max Folders: A new experience for Android. Hold and press to enlarge app folders or individual apps, so the things you use the most are more visible. Launch any app directly from your folders. Your most used apps will appear first in the folder.

Bespoke Clock & Weather widgets: Raw tech, balanced by human warmth. These widgets use the same dot matrix font as our logo.

Nothing Wallpaper & Style: Customise your home screen with the Nothing wallpapers and associated colour palette.

How to install the Nothing Launcher

Here’s how you can get the launcher on your phone. Note that the launcher is in Beta, so if you don’t want to witness any bugs, you may not want to switch from your current launcher just yet.

Disclaimer: The Nothing Launcher is only available to select devices right now. These include the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 series, and Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 6 series. Support for OnePlus phones is expected to be added soon. Those using phones by other brands will have to wait a little longer.

To download the Nothing Launcher beta, simply go to the Play Store and search for Nothing Launcher. Beware of other launchers claiming to be the original Nothing launcher. Install the app on a supported phone and when you press the home button after installation, you will be asked to select a default launcher.

Choose the Nothing Launcher at this stage and you can begin using the launcher. If you want to revert to your stock launcher, open up the Settings app on your phone, search for ‘home’, ‘launcher’ or ‘default apps’ till you find the setting to change your launcher. Choose your previous launcher and press okay to revert the change.