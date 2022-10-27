Nothing Ear (stick) not for you? These 5 premium earbuds may fit the bill

Nothing Ear (stick): Maybe it’s the lipstick design of the case, or the lack of noise cancellation, if you were waiting for the Nothing Ear (stick), there may be multiple reasons that could have pushed you towards not buying Nothing’s latest TWS earbuds. However, the good news is you also have a lot of other options in this segment that offer a good feature-set as well as quality sound. Here’s a quick look at five such TWS earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are currently available for under Rs 8,000 on Amazon India and come with features like ANC, a stem-less design, great connectivity features with Samsung smartphones as well as two colour variants.

Jabra Elite 4

The Jabra Elite 4 also come with a stem-less design and its features include quad-microphones, ANC support and a HearThrough mode that lets you listen to ambient sounds when you want to. The earbuds are currently priced at Rs 5,0001 on Amazon, making them significantly cheaper than the Nothing Ear (stick)

Sony WF-1000XM3

These Sony earbuds are priced a little higher above the Nothing Ear (stick) but they come with class-leading ANC support as well as a stem-less design and Sony’s signature sound quality, that is also tunable via a companion app. The earbuds are priced at Rs 9,890 on Amazon India.

OnePlus Buds Pro

The OnePlus Buds Pro were launched at a higher price, but are currently available for a discounted price of Rs 7,990 on Amazon India. Apart from being available in two colours, the earbuds also come with ANC support, a minimal stem-design with a matte finish as well as 38 hours of claimed battery life.

Google Pixel Buds A-series

The Google Pixel Buds come with features like seamless integration with Google Assistant, real-time translations, and IPX4 resistance. There are also touch controls and a stem-less design with a small hook for a secured fit. The earbuds are priced at Rs 6,999 on Flipkart.