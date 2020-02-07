Nokia phones now support WiFi calling: How to enable, supported devices

Here’s a list of all the Nokia phones that will now support WiFi calling. Here’s a list of all the Nokia phones that will now support WiFi calling.

HMD Global has announced that it is enabling voice over WiFi (WiFi calling) support on a number of Nokia smartphones for Reliance Jio and Airtel customers. This will allow users to make calls using their WiFi connections. It also states that the call will seamlessly move to their telecom network as users move from a WiFi zone to a non-WiFi zone.

To enable the feature on your supported smartphone please follow the given steps:

* Open the device’s settings panel.

* Inside of the settings panel, search for the WiFi calling option and open it.

* Enable the service by toggling the switch.

* Inside of this setting, keep both VoLTE and WiFi calling switched on. This will allow your smartphone to seamlessly switch between the two when required.

What is WiFi Calling? and how does it work

List of smartphones compatible with Reliance Jio WiFi calling:

Nokia 9 PureView

Nokia 8 Sirocco

Nokia 8.1

Nokia 7.2

Nokia 7.1

Nokia 7 Plus

Nokia 6.2

Nokia 6.1 Plus

Nokia 6.1

List of smartphones compatible with Airtel WiFi calling:

Nokia 9 PureView

Nokia 8 Sirocco

Nokia 8.1

Nokia 7.1

Nokia 7 Plus

Nokia 6.1 Plus

Nokia 6.1

WiFi Calling allows people to make use of their high-speed internet connection via broadband, to make and receive high definition (HD) voice calls, where cellular networks are not strong. These calls are not that different from WhatsApp voice calls, however, WiFi calling does not need a separate app to function.

