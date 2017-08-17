Nokia 8 Vs OnePlus 5 comparison

Finnish company HMD Global on Wednesday had taken the wraps off its first Android-powered Nokia flagship, the Nokia 8. While rumours spilled almost all the crucial beans, certain details have turned out to be true, such as the presence of dual cameras with Zeiss lenses. The premium flagship has been priced at 599 euros (roughly Rs. 45,000) and will hit the shelves in early September, but consumers in India shall have to wait until October.

The Nokia 8 comes with high-end offerings along with a remarkable feature dubbed as ‘bothie’. This feature basically enables the user to capture pictures and videos using both front and rear cameras simultaneously with dual-sight mode. While the brand-new Nokia 8 entered the flagship arena it shall arch rival against other highly-specced premium flagship like the OnePlus 5, Samsung Galaxy S8, Apple iPhone 7 and HTC U11.

We have taken the OnePlus 5 and Nokia 8 to see how these two rack up against each other.

Nokia 8 vs OnePlus 5 Specifications

Both the Nokia 8 and the OnePlus 5 use Qualcomm’s top of the line processor, Snapdragon 835. The OnePlus 5 comes with a 5.5-inch display while the Nokia has a slightly small display at 5.3-inch. However, if the resolution is considered, the Nokia 8 wins over the OnePlus current flagship as it offers a QHD display with 2560×1440 pixel resolution against full HD display with 1920×1080 pixel resolution on the OnePlus 5. Both the smartphones boast dual rear camera. The Nokia 8 offers 4GB RAM and 64GB storage which can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card, while the OnePlus 5 comes in two RAM/storage variants- 6GB RAM/64GB storage and a whopping 8GB RAM/128GB storage. While the Nokia flagship seems to default at 4GB as against the OnePlus 5 but it does offer expandable memory slot which is absent in the latter.

Nokia 8 vs OnePlus 5 Design

OnePlus latest flagship had been under severe criticism for having a somewhat similar design to Apple iPhone 7 Plus. However, the Chinese OEM did make some subtle changes to the OnePlus 5 compared to its previous iteration. Coming to Nokia 8 and OnePlus 5 design comparison, the OnePlus flagship has a fairly slim body which is 7.25mm thick and has smooth round edges, the Nokia 8 meanwhile has a squared-off design and is 7.9mm thick. The all new Nokia flagship features a metal unibody design which is constructed from a single block of 6000 series aluminium. It has a polished mirror finish back panel which looks premium. There are muted antenna bands on top of the device. The OnePlus 5 meanwhile is built with anodised aluminum with ‘horizontal lines’ running around the edges that divides the body casting one-half in line and other half in shadow. OnePlus has offered three colour options for its current flagship- Midnight Black, Slate Grey and the new Soft Gold. The Nokia 8 on the other offers matte finish and polished colour scheme as well- Polished Blue, Polished Copper, Tempered Blue and Steel. The Polished Copper really looks striking and we believe that it might be able to attract many consumers, mostly those who prefer a distinct colour paint on their phone.

Nokia 8 vs. OnePlus 5 camera

As we have mentioned, both the premium flagships offer dual rear cameras. The rear cameras on the Nokia are vertically aligned while the OnePlus 5 has a horizontally stacked dual rear camera setup. OnePlus has utilized a an RGB+Monochrome setup on its latest flagship while the OnePlus 5 comes with a standard 16MP Sony IMX398 sensor and a secondary 20-megapixel telephoto lens. The OnePlus 5 camera has a slightly wider f/1.7 aperture for better photography in low light situation. It also comes with improved HDR and ‘Denoise’ to reduce noise in low-light pictures and fast autofocus.

The Nokia 8 meanwhile, has a slightly lower megapixel count at 13-megapixel. HMD Global, the parent company for Nokia launched the smartphone in collaboration with Carl Zeiss optics. The main sensor is capable of capturing images in monochrome while the secondary sensor can take photos in RGB. The rear cameras support ‘bokeh’ effect just like the OnePlus 5. The bothie feature which is the highlight aspect of the new Nokia flagship allows users to take pictures by using both front and rear cameras simultaneously. While the feature would really stand-off because of its uniqueness what we would like to see is the imaging quality on the Nokia 8 handset.

Nokia 8 & OnePlus 5 Software

As for the software, both OEMs have offered Google’s Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS. The Nokia 8 runs stock version Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box, while, the OnePlus 5 runs OxygenOS based Android Nougat, which as we found in our review of the OnePlus 5 Software, runs very smooth with practically no hiccups.. HMD Global has promised that the new Nokia-branded flagship will be one of the fastest to get Google upcoming Android OS version, Android O update. OnePlus too has made a similar promise but given its track record we will have to see whether it actually lives up to it.

Nokia 8 vs OnePlus 5 battery

The Nokia 8 packs a 3,090mAh non-removable battery while the OnePlus 5 carries a 3300mAh battery. The battery in the OnePlus flagship is rated to deliver one-day usage in single charge. The Nokia 8 is expected to offer a similar usage. Both the handsets are equipped with USB Type-C port, NFC connectivity. The Nokia 8 comes with Quick Charge 3.0 fast charge support while the OnePlus 5 has Dash Charge support, which as we found in our OnePlus 5 battery review, charges the phone from 0 to 100 in under 70 minutes, which is very impressive.

Nokia 8 vs OnePlus 5 price

The Nokia 8 is launched for a price of 599 Euro which comes at Rs. 45,000 after conversion. The OnePlus 5 pricing starts at Rs. 32,999 for 6GB RAM/64GB storage model and Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. We expect HMD Global to bring a different pricing strategy for its consumers in India as it has likely done with the other three Nokia-branded smartphones.