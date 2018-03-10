Nokia 8 Sirocco vs Nokia 8 vs Nokia 7 Plus: A closer look

Design and build

Let’s take a closer look at how the latest couple of launches from Nokia match up to their existing flagship on different parameters.

Nokia 7 Plus

Nokia has chosen to give the Nokia 7 Plus smartphone a metal frame for sturdiness and a rubberized matte finish back for a better feel in hands. The front of the smartphone consists of the display along with the selfie camera, earpiece and all the sensors.

The bottom edge of the device hosts the USB Type-C port and the top edge features the 3.5mm audio jack. On the right edge we get to see the power button and the volume rocker, and on the left edge is a SIM card tray. The rear of the device consists of a dual camera setup with a fingerprint scanner located below it.

Nokia 8

The Nokia 8 is the first flagship from the company since the day they got bought by HMD Global. The device feels very light and sturdy when held in hand. The sturdy feeling comes from the aluminium body the device is encased in. On the front, we get to see the 5.3-inch Quad HD IPS display. Along with the display, we get to see the front facing camera along with the earpiece. On the back, we get to see the first ever dual camera setup from Nokia.

Nokia 8 Sirocco

Nokia 8 Sirocco is the first device from the company to sport a glass back and front, both. The device due to the stainless steel chassis and the glass panels looks stellar. Similar to the Galaxy S9, the Nokia 8 Sirrocco also features curved edges on the display of the device. One thing that concerns me a bit is that due to the glass back, the device will be a fingerprint magnet that you will have to keep cleaning from time to time.

The Nokia 8 Sirocco is the first smartphone from the company to remove the 3.5mm audio jack. We have to see what this means for the future devices from the company. This smartphone also comes with IP67 water and dust resistance rating.

Display

Nokia 7 Plus

Nokia also has given into the tide and incorporated a display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 on their smartphones. One such smartphone is the Nokia 7 Plus, it sports a 6-inch full HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display panel with narrow bezels. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front.

Nokia 8

Due to Nokia 8 being the oldest of the bunch it might be assumed by the readers to have the lowest resolution out of the three. If you are assuming this too, then you are wrong. The Nokia 8 features a 5.3-inch display with a 16:9 aspect ratio. But it features a QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front.

Nokia 8 Sirocco

Just like the Nokia 7 Plus the Nokia 8 Sirocco also features a full-screen display. However, unlike the 7 Plus or the 8, the Nokia 8 Sirocco comes with a P-OLED panel. It sports a 5.5-inch QHD panel with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front too.

Hardware, storage and battery

Nokia 7 Plus

The Nokia 7 Plus is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage expandable via microSD card. All of this is backed by a 3,800mAh non-removable battery.

Nokia 8

Nokia 8 though being a bit old still manages to give both the other devices a tough competition in this department. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card. All of this is backed by a 3,090mAh non-removable battery.

Nokia 8 Sirocco

Nokia 8 Sirocco is the one surprise contender that sneaks in and punches both the other devices down. It is powered by the same processor used in the Nokia 8, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835. However, it bundles 6GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card. It is backed by a 3,260mAh non-removable battery.

All three devices run Android 8.0 Oreo.

Camera

Nokia 7 Plus

This time around Nokia has decided to go with a standard + telephoto lens combo instead of the RGB + Monochrome lens combo used in the Nokia 8. The Nokia 7 Plus features a 12-megapixel standard lens of aperture f/1.75 along with a 12-megapixel telephoto lens and aperture of f/2.6. Both of the lenses flaunt Carl Zeiss optics. Up front the Nokia 7 Plus sports a 16-megapixel camera for selfies with an aperture of f/2.0

Nokia 8

The Nokia 8 is the smartphone which restarted the partnership between Nokia and Carl Zeiss optics. It is also the first smartphone from the brand to feature a dual camera setup on the rear. Nokia opted for one RGB sensor paired with a monochrome sensor to have deep blacks and crisp whites in images.

The Nokia 8 features two 13-megapixel sensors (RGB + Monochrome), both of which have an aperture of f/2.0. On the front, it features a 13-megapixel selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.0.

Nokia 8 Sirocco

The Nokia 8 Sirocco features a dual primary camera setup on the back with Carl Zeiss optics too. Nokia on this handset has also decided to use one standard and one telephoto lens for images. One is a 12-megapixel standard lens with an aperture of f/1.75, whereas the other one is a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with an aperture of f/2.4. On the front, we get to see a 5-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture for selfies.

Other Features

Nokia 7 Plus

Nokia 8

Nokia 8 Sirocco