Nokia 7.1 vs Nokia 6.1 Plus vs Nokia 7 Plus: Specifications, features comparison

Nokia 7.1 vs Nokia 6.1 Plus vs Nokia 7 Plus: Here’s how the three Android One-powered Nokia smartphones compare

HMD Global, expanding its smartphone portfolio, introduced its new Nokia 7.1 smartphone at an event in London this month. The premium mid-range smartphone features Carl Zeiss branded dual camera lenses at the back which is one of the key highlights of the new Nokia 7.1. The phone sports a 5.84-inch HDR-10 compliant display with a notch on top. Encased in glass body, the phone shares near similar design cues to that of the Nokia 6.1 Plus, with curved edges and rear cameras stacked vertically.

The Nokia 7 Plus that made its debut in August this year, and shares Carl Zeiss branded dual lenses with the latest launch. However, the megapixel units on the phone differ to that of the Nokia 7.1. The Nokia 7 Plus feature aluminium unibody design instead of glass finish found on Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 7.1. The Nokia 7 Plus has thick bezels as well on the top an bottom part of the front fascia.

In this article, we make a detailed comparison of all the three mid-range devices from Nokia’s smartphone shelf based on their preliminary specifications. Here take a look at how Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 7 Plus differ withrespect to each another.

Nokia 7.1 vs Nokia 6.1 vs Nokia 7 Plus: Design, display

Talking about the design first, both Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus feature glass-encased body and a notch-style edge-to-edge display. The new Nokia 7.1 has Series 6000 block aluminium frame sandwiched in between the glass front and back panel. The Nokia 6.1 Plus has aluminium casing as well that surrounds the edges. However, the aluminium frame on the Nokia 7.1 has silver or copper accents (depending on the colour variant), as compared to the Nokia 6.1 Plus that comes with a plain frame.

Meanwhile, Nokia 7 Plus features an aluminium unibody design with six-layer of ceramic coating and copper accents surrounding the perimeters. All the three smartphones feature vertically stacked dual camera setup and fingerprint sensor at the back.

As for the display, Nokia 7.1 features a 5.84-inch full HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixel) display with a screen aspect ratio of 19:9 and notch on top. The PureDislay on the phone is HDR10 compliant as well. Nokia 6.1 Plus sports a 5.8-inch full HD+ LCD 19:9 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone embraces the notch as well. Both the smartphones bear minimal bezels that run along the front panel’s curvature on top. The bottom houses a slightly thick chin.

While both the mid-range Nokia devices offer 19:9 display, Nokia 7 Plus in comparison, features an 18:9 display. The phone comes with a 6-inch IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. Further, the phone carries rather chunky bezels as compared to the Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus.

Nokia 7.1 vs Nokia 6.1 vs Nokia 7 Plus: Processing hardware

Besides identical design cue and notch-style display, both Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus share similar internal hardware as well. Both the phones run Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor paired with Adreno 509 GPU for rendering graphics. To recall, the chipset made its global debut at Xiaomi Redmi Note Pro’s launch in India in February this year. In comparison, Nokia 7 Plus is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 mobile platform. The 2.2GHz octa-core processor is coupled with Adreno 512 GPU for graphics rendition.

Nokia 7.1 vs Nokia 6.1 vs Nokia 7 Plus: Camera

The new Nokia 7.1 features Carl Zeiss branded dual rear cameras. The dual camera setup on the phone comprises of a 12MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture. The native camera app offers Portrait mode and the AI technology is claimed to leverage photos adding an artistic effect to it. Up front, it has an 8MP camera sensor that comes with f/2.0 aperture.

The Nokia 7 Plus houses Carl Zeiss branded dual camera setup as well carrying a 12MP wide-angle lens with f/1.75 aperture and a 13MP secondary lens with f/2.6 aperture. The native camera app offers a fully-featured Pro mode enabling user to tweak exposure value, ISO, shutter speed and manually focus on the subject as well.

The Nokia 7 Plus houses Carl Zeiss branded dual camera setup.

Nokia 6.1 Plus houses vertically stacked dual rear cameras like the Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 7 Plus. However, the cameras on the phone do not have Carl Zeiss branding as compared to the other two phones. Nokia 6.1 Plus features a 16MP+5MP camera set up at the back with f/2.0 and f/2.4 aperture respectively. At the front, it gets a 16MP f/2.0 camera that supports bokeh mode.

Nokia 7.1 vs Nokia 6.1 vs Nokia 7 Plus: Software

All the three mid-range Nokia smartphones are powered by Android One which means users will get regular software updates for two years. Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus runs a stock version of Android Oreo and offer bloatware-free UI experience. As for the Nokia 7 Plus, the phone recently received Android 9.0 Pie stable software update. At the Nokia 7.1 launch event, HMD Global cited that Nokia 6.1 Plus will get Android Pie update starting this month, while Nokia 7.1 will receive the update next month.

Nokia 7.1 vs Nokia 6.1 vs Nokia 7 Plus: Battery and storage

In terms of battery capacity, both Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus packs a 3060mAh battery and support fast charging technology. Meanwhile, the Nokia 7 Plus carries a slightly bigger 3800mAh battery. All the three smartphones include a USB Type-C port for charging.

As for the storage, Nokia 7.1 comes in two RAM/storage configuration- 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB RAM/64GB storage. Expandable storage on the phone is up to 400GB with a microSD card. On the other hand, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 7 Plus comes in single RAM/storage option: 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. However, the former has an expandable storage support of up to 400GB and the latter comes with up to 256GB expandable storage support via microSD card.

Nokia 6.1 Plus packs a 3,060mAh battery similar to the Nokia 7.1

Nokia 6.1 Plus is available in India for a price of Rs 15,999 while the Nokia 7 Plus comes for a cost of Rs 25,999 online. The new Nokia 7.1 has been launched for a price starting at €319. However, HMD Global has not shared any word as to whether the company will bring the device to India.

