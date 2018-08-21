Nokia 6.1 Plus vs Nokia 6.1 vs Nokia 5.1 Plus: What’s the difference?

Nokia 6.1 Plus vs Nokia 6.1 vs Nokia 5.1 Plus: Here’s how the three Android One powered smartphones compare Nokia 6.1 Plus vs Nokia 6.1 vs Nokia 5.1 Plus: Here’s how the three Android One powered smartphones compare

HMD Global, Nokia’s licensee today launched its new mid-range smartphone, Nokia 6.1 Plus in India. Priced at Rs 15,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage model; the mid-range offering from Nokia’s shelf will be available for purchase from August 30 via Flipkart and Nokia website. The successor to the Nokia 6.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus features a 5.8-inch 19:9 display with a notch on top of the front panel. Notably, the smartphone is the first from the company to offer a notch-style screen. Underneath the glass body sits a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor. The phone runs pure Android Oreo OS and comes with dual rear camera sensors.

Alongside the 6.1 Plus, Nokia also unveiled Nokia 5.1 Plus at the launch event. Similar to the 6.1 Plus, the 5.1 plus flaunts an all-screen design and a notch-style display. To recall, Nokia originally introduced the Nokia X6 and Nokia X5 in China. The Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus are the rebranded versions of the Nokia X6 and Nokia X5 respectively for the global market. The new Nokia 5.1 Plus sports a 5.86-inch HD+ display. Powering the phone is a MediaTek Helio P60 processor clocked at 1.8GHz. The smartphone offers dual cameras at the back. Nokia 5.1 Plus runs a stock version of Android Oreo OS and comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB onboard storage. While the handset made its global debut in India today, HMD Global did not reveal the official price for the Nokia 5.1 Plus yet. The company cited a global pricing of the Nokia 5.1 Plus at EUR 199 (approximately Rs 15,900) and said that the smartphone will be released in September.

HMD Global made a major overhaul in terms of design on the new Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus in comparison to their previous iterations. The Finnish company has bumped up the camera lens on both the new handsets too. Let’s take a look at what upgrades the company has made to its latest mid-range offerings. In this article, we compare the three Nokia Android One powered handsets, the Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 5.1 Plus based on the design, specifications and pricing.

Nokia 6.1 Plus vs Nokia 6.1 vs Nokia 5.1 Plus: Design and display

Both Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus flaunt glass design with aluminium chassis in between the devices. Meanwhile, Nokia 6.1 is carved out of a single block of Series 6000 aluminium. All the three handsets have circular shaped fingerprint sensors placed at the centre of the back panel. While Nokia 6.1 came with a display with thick bezels at the top and bottom part of the front-fascia, this time around, HMD Global has trimmed the bezels significantly on the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus both. The new Nokia smartphones now come with an all-screen notch-style display. As mentioned, Nokia 6.1 Plus is the first handset from the company’s shelf to accommodate a display notch. Courtesy of the sleek bezels, the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus now offer 90 per cent glass surface area. Further, Nokia 6.1 Plus edge is curvier and the phone is more compact as compared to the Nokia 6.1.

Moving on, the company has increased the screen size, resolution and aspect ratio on the new Nokia 6.1 Plus. The phone features a 5.8-inch full HD+ 19:9 display with a 2280 x 1080 pixel stretched across the panel. In comparison, Nokia 6.1 has a slightly smaller 5.5-inch full HD display (1920 x 1080) with 16:9 aspect ratio. Nokia 5.1 Plus, on the other hand, sports a 5.86-inch HD+ display with 1520 x 720 pixel resolution. Both Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus bear notch at the top of the front panel. However, the notch on the Nokia 6.1 Plus is smaller than the Nokia 5.1 Plus. The displays on all the standard Nokia 6.1 2018 edition and the Plus variant are adorned by Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Meanwhile, Nokia 5.1 Plus has a 2.5D arc glass layered on top.

Nokia 6.1 Plus vs Nokia 6.1 vs Nokia 5.1 Plus: Processing hardware

Talking about the processing hardware, the new Nokia 6.1 Plus runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 mobile platform. The octa-core processor designed for mid-range smartphones, promises efficient overall performance. Meanwhile, Nokia 6.1 came with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor clocked at 2.2GHz. While the above two handsets carry Qualcomm’s mobile platform, Nokia 5.1 Plus runs an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 processor paired with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU for graphics. The chipset has four Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 1.8GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. So in terms of processing power, the Nokia 6.1 Plus has a bit more muscle as compared to the other two.

Nokia 6.1 Plus vs Nokia 6.1 vs Nokia 5.1 Plus: Camera and software

All the three Nokia smartphones have camera lens stacked vertically at the centre of the rear panel. But while the Nokia 6.1 2018 edition came with a single camera module; the Finish manufacturer has added another lens on the new Nokia 6.1 Plus to justify the Plus moniker. The Plus version now offers dual rear cameras comprising a 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. The dual camera sensors on the phone come with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash support. In comparison, Nokia 6.1 bears a single 16MP camera lens with PDAF (phase detection autofocus) and dual-tone LED flash support. But while Nokia 6.1 boasts Carl Zeiss branded rear camera lens, it is missing on the Nokia 6.1 Plus.

Talking about the Nokia 5.1 Plus, it bears dual rear cameras as well having a 13MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF and a 5MP sensor for depth mapping. As for the front-facing camera, HMD Global doubled the megapixel units on the Nokia 6.1 Plus as compared to its predecessor. While Nokia 6.1 came with an 8MP camera with f/2.0 aperture, the Plus version now features a 16MP camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 1-micron pixel size. The Nokia 5.1 Plus packs similar megapixel units as the Nokia 6.1 2018 edition packing an 8MP sensor. The front camera sensor on the phone has f/2.2 aperture and 80.4-degree wide-angle lens.

All the three mid-range Nokia branded handsets are part of Google’s Android One initiative. With the Android One branding, the Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 5.1 Plus promise monthly security updates and regular software updates for two years. The smartphones run a stock version of Android Oreo OS and offers a neat UI.

Nokia 6.1 Plus vs Nokia 6.1 vs Nokia 5.1 Plus: Battery, storage and pricing

The Finnish manufacturer did not make a massive upgrade in the battery capacity. While Nokia 6.1 packs an industry standard 3,000mAh battery, its successor now comes with a negligibly larger 3,060mAh battery. Nokia 5.1 Plus has a similar battery backup as the Nokia 6.1 Plus.

As for the storage, Nokia 6.1 Plus comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The smartphone is launched in India for a price of Rs 15,999. Nokia 6.1 is available in two RAM/storage options. The 3GB RAM/32GB storage model comes for a price of Rs 15,499; while the 4GB RAM/64GB storage version tags a price of Rs 16,999. Nokia 5.1 Plus has been launched in single RAM/storage option- 3GB RAM/32GB storage. HMD Global will release the handset and announce its price in September.

