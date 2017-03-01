Nokia 3 vs. The Competition

Nokia is already back and within some time you’ll see the Nokia-branded smartphones retailing in the market. The Finnish company had sold off it’s mobile and devices division to Microsoft in 2013. But after the unsuccessful 3 years in mobile business, Microsoft announced the sale of the Nokia-branded phones to FIH Mobile, a division of Foxconn and HMD Global.

At MWC 2017 in Barcelona, Nokia introduced two new Android powered smartphones – the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5, whereas it also announced the recently launched and Nokia’s first Android smartphone after the return the Nokia 6 for global market. During the presentation, HMD Global had confirmed that the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 smartphones along with Nokia 6 will start rolling to different markets internationally from second quarter of this year (Q2, 2017), which means starting next month in April.

We have already done a comparison piece on Nokia 6, but in this article we are overlooking the affordable 10K budget segment Nokia 3.

Nokia 3: My observation based on specifications and images

Nokia 3 packs a 5-inch HD (720p) display with a MediaTek processor, 2GB of RAM and only 16GB of internal storage. The front and back camera is of 8-megapixel.

Purely on specification comparison, it is difficult for anyone to justify the price of Nokia 3, considering that the market has evolved alot and in India at least this 10K price segment is flooded with better options. The global pricing was announced at MWC and it is EUR 139, which roughly comes out to be around Rs. 10,000, however if Nokia decides to keep the price a little higher in India then it is definitely going to get much criticism from consumers. Having said that, we also believe that specifications aren’t everything and most premium smartphones have proved that already.

About it’s design, what i could personally see in press images and in some videos on the web is that the design of Nokia 3 appears nothing but just another Chinese designed smartphone. A lot of people might not agree to what i am saying, but this is just an opinion that i am sticking to for now.

The device boasts of an aluminium frame with polycarbonate and Gorilla Glass body. The big bezels on on top and bottom, with three capacitive buttons reminds us of some Gionee or Intex smartphones that we have reviewed in the past. Although the back design is quite different.

In our opinion, it is not right to comment on the quality of the product until we see and review it ourselves, but what we can definitely say for now is that the price to value proposition looks a little weak on paper. With the likes of Xiaomi, Honor, Lenovo offering a better value for money products in this segment and doing quite well in the Indian smartphone market, what we know is that Nokia has some tough competition. Even in offline retail space, the market now belongs to Oppo, Vivo, Gionee, Intex, Micromax like players, which will be another factor that Nokia will have to keep in mind.

What goes in favour of Nokia 3?

What goes in favour of Nokia 3 is its brand name. Nokia is carrying a successful legacy with its name, although it is not the same company anymore. Having said that, people do have trust in the Nokia name and there is no doubt that the Nokia 3 will be a big success whenever it’s launched in India. It is quite possible that company may quickly rebuild it’s service network like old times, which will be another good thing for consumers. Also, as we have already mentioned above that we will reserve final comments on the quality of the product until we use and review it.

What will make the difference in Nokia 3 vs. competition?

Nokia can be really good overall device compared to mostly Chinese competition because of it’s pure Android OS. The device will run stock Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. The company has promised quick and straight updates from Google, as well as monthly patches. This may get/ attract some of the premium mid-range consumers who are willing to pay extra money for a clutter free, cleaner UI design. Even if it can’t be their primary driver, there will still be much interest in the device as a secondary phone at least. After all, what at last matters is the experience that a smartphone can deliver.