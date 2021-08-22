Apple TV 4K to Amazon Fire TV stick: Five media streaming devices in 2021

Not everyone likes their OTT on the smaller screen. Sometimes, it’s the bigger screen on your smart TV that does justice to your entertainment needs. However, what If you don’t have a smart TV and a regular TV? Thanks to streaming devices like Google Chromecast, you needn’t upgrade to a smart TV just yet.

Media streaming devices come in handy when you need to bring OTT support to older TVs, and they’re much cheaper than buying a new TV entirely. Here are the best media streaming devices you can get in India.

Apple TV 4K

The Apple TV 4K is currently available for Rs 18,900 for the 32GB variant and comes with support for Dolby Atmos sound. It is powered by the Apple A12 Bionic chip and 4K HDR support. You will need a good TV to make the most of this streaming device. An Apple TV+ subscription will also get you original shows and movies to watch.

Amazon Fire TV stick

The Amazon Fire TV stick 4K is available for Rs 5,999 on Amazon and can do a lot for the money. This includes Alexa voice support, 4K UHD picture quality, and support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. With a number of supported apps, Fire TV stick also brings in content from Apple TV, Netflix, Zee5, Hotstar, and more. If the 4K variant is not for you, you can find the regular Fire TV Stick even cheaper.

Amazon Fire TV Cube

Unlike the Fire TV stick, the Fire TV cube emphasises on hands-free streaming. Packed with Alexa support along with Amazon’s library of supported OTT platforms like Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar, Voot, and Zee5, among others, the Fire TV stick makes no compromises on content for its unique design. Selling for Rs 12,999, it also supports 4K UHD.

Mi TV stick

If you want the bare basics of what a Smart TV has to offer, you have the super affordable Mi TV Stick. Available for just Rs 2,999, the Mi TV Stick turns any TV into an Android-based Smart TV and brings 1080p support for content along with many apps including Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTT platforms. The Mi TV stick also comes with built-in Chromecast support letting you cast your screen and Google Assistant, which lets you use voice commands.

Google Chromecast

The third generation of Google’s own Chromecast streamer is available for Rs 3,199 and it allows users to seamlessly cast their screen on their TV. The Chromecast works with iPhones, iPads, and Android phones as well as Chromebooks and Windows laptops.