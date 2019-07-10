New Zealand vs India Live Cricket Streaming, CWC 2019 1st Semi-Final: Watch live on Hotstar, JioTV

World Cup 2019 Semi-Final, India vs New Zealand (Ind vs NZ) Live Cricket Match Score Streaming Online: Due to heavy rains at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England, ICC World Cup 2019’s semi-final between India and New Zealand was delayed to the next day. The match is scheduled to start at 3 PM IST and will take place at the same venue.

Yesterday, New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat. During, which it managed to score 211/5 in 46.1 overs. The match will continue from where it was left at with New Zealand to continue its batting. Today, we are expected to see the full match between both countries. However, if rain disrupts the match again and the teams are unable to play, due to India being on top rankings, it will be declared as the winner and will advance to the finals. Here’s how you can watch the match live on your smartphone:

India vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2019 Semi-Final: Hotstar

Star network was able to get the exclusive digital streaming rights to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 series taking place in the UK. Just like all of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 matches till date, today’s India vs New Zealand semi-final match will also be streamed on its streaming service, Hotstar.

Consumers can access Hotstar via its Web platform, Android and iOS apps. To watch the match on your smartphone using the Hotstar app you are required to have a Hotstar premium or Hotstar VIP subscription.

The company currently offers three types of premium/VIP accounts – Hotstar Premium monthly subscription at Rs 199 per month, a Hotstar Premium yearly subscription at Rs 999 per year and a Hotstar VIP subscription at Rs 365 per year.

India vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2019 Semi-Final: Reliance JioTV

Reliance Jio has also partnered with Hotstar to let all of its subscribers watch all ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 matches live and totally free of cost. Reliance Jio customers do not need to pay anything extra to watch the World Cup matches live, instead, they only have to spend their data and have the Hotstar app pre-installed on their phones.

To view the match live Reliance Jio users will first be required to open the JioTV app and click on the India vs New Zealand match banner. After a user clicks on the banner, the JioTV app will redirect them to Hotstar where they can watch the matches live for free.