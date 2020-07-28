Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea new prepaid recharge plans: Full list

Here is a list of all tariff plans launched by Airtel, Vodafone Jio and BSNL in July 2020. (Express Photo) Here is a list of all tariff plans launched by Airtel, Vodafone Jio and BSNL in July 2020. (Express Photo)

Telecom service providers in India keep on launching new tariff plans and phasing out old outdated ones at regular intervals. This month was a bit of a ride as a lot happened in this space. One of the major developments was that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) asked Vodafone and Airtel to stop offering premium plans that offer higher data speeds and better connectivity to customers. Today we are going to take a look at all the new plans launched by Airtel, Vodafone, BSNL and Jio during this month.

Vodafone

Vodafone Red Max and Red Together M plans

Vodafone has launched two new Red postpaid plans, called Red Max and Red Together M priced at Rs 699 and Rs 899, respectively. Under the Red Together M plan, the company offers customers a total of four connections for Rs 899. The plan includes data benefit of 70GB for the primary member and 30GB for the secondary members. This plan also includes data rollover benefit of up to 200GB for the primary member and up to 50GB for the secondary members. Apart from this, the plan offers customers unlimited voice calling benefits and 100 SMSes per month. Additional benefits include a full year of Amazon Prime subscription for the primary member and one year of Vodafone Play subscription for both primary and secondary subscribers.

The Vodafone Red Max is priced at Rs 699 per month and offers customers unlimited data and unlimited calling benefits. Apart from this, the company offers customers a free subscription to Amazon Prime for a year and a free subscription to Vodafone Play as well.

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea: Best prepaid plans with 1.5GB daily data

Airtel

Airtel Rs 289, Rs 79 plans

Airtel in partnership with Zee5 has launched two new recharge packs for its customers, priced at Rs 289 and Rs 79. Under the Rs 289 plan, the company is offering its customers 1.5GB of daily data along with 100 daily SMSes and unlimited calling benefits. Additional benefits include complimentary access to Zee5, Airtel Xstream, and Wynk Music subscription for the complete duration of the plan. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days.

Under the Rs 79 plan, customers get complimentary access to Zee5, Airtel Xstream and Wynk Music for 30 days.

Also Read: What is Airtel BlueJeans? How is it different from JioMeet, Zoom?

Airtel complementary data coupons on recharge

Airtel recently started offering customers recharging for Rs 219, Rs 249, Rs 279, Rs 298, Rs 349 or Rs 398 packs two complementary coupons of 1GB data, each with a validity of 28 days.

Users recharging for the Rs 399, Rs 449 and Rs 558 packs are being offered four coupons with a validity of 56 days. And customers recharging for Rs 598 and Rs 698 packs will receive six 1GB data coupons with a validity of 84 days.

Jio

Reliance Jio Rs 249 plan

Under the Rs 249 plan, Jio is offering customers 2GB of daily high speed data for 28 days. The plan includes unlimited calls to other Jio users and 1,000 minutes of calling on non-Jio networks, and 100 daily complimentary SMSes along with subscription to Jio apps.

Apart from these, Jio has discontinued two of its most affordable plans for JioPhone users, the Rs 49 and Rs 69 plans.

Jio 5G explained: What does the solution mean to Reliance, and its users?

BSNL

BSNL Rs 151, Rs 251, Rs 108 plan

BSNL recently introduced two new prepaid work from home special tariff vouchers along with a new first recharge coupon. The new BSNL STVs are priced at Rs.151 and Rs 251 and the FRC coupon is priced at Rs 108.

Under the Rs 151 plan, the company offers customers a 40GB data cap, whereas, under the Rs 251 plan, the company provides customers with a 70GB data cap for 30 days. The new FRC108 offers customers unlimited voice calling facility, 1GB of daily data and 500 SMSes with a validity of 60 days.

BSNL cancels 4G tender after DoT asks it not to use Chinese telecom gear: Source

BSNL Rs 94, Rs 95 plan

Under the Rs 94 ‘Advance Per Minute’ and Rs 95 ‘Advance Per Second’ plans, the company offers customers 3GB of data for 90 days along with free access to personalised ringback tones (PRBT) for 60 days. The Rs 94 plan comes with a pulse rate of 60 seconds and the Rs 95 plan comes with a pulse rate of one second.

BSNL Rs 599 plan

Under the BSNL Rs 599 plan, customers are offered 5GB of daily high speed data along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day for 90 days. The plan does have a roaming quota of 250 outgoing minutes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd