New Tata Sky Music service is now available at Rs 2.5 per day

Tata Sky has revamped its existing Tata Sky Music and Tata Sky Music+ services and merged them. One can now access the company’s music service via Tata Sky-powered TVs and mobile app. The company has combined the two services and now it is simply calling it Tata Sky Music.

With the new offering, Tata Sky Music aims to offer a “cohesive experience” with several added benefits at an affordable price. The subscribers of the new Tata Sky Music service will get 20 audio stations and five video stations with an ad-free listening experience.

The latest Tata Sky Music service gives a “360-degree affordable family plan for all music lovers” that one can use on both television and the Tata Sky Mobile App. Users also get unlimited offline downloads, unlimited streaming of music videos, and a free subscription to Hungama Music Pro worth Rs 99.

The company says the new music service is available for the entire family at a price of Rs 2.5 per day. If you are an active subscriber of Tata Sky Music or Music+ services, then you will be upgraded to the new pack automatically, as per the company. Those who are interested in subscribing to the new music service can give a missed call on 080 6858 0815 to enjoy the service on channel 815.

Commenting on the offering, Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial & Content Officer, Tata Sky said, “We wanted to offer a one-stop music service with added benefits. With a robust, and curated library for all genres of music, a refreshed Tata Sky Music will give subscribers an elevated music experience. With the help of our partner, Hungama Music, this is a step towards expanding the audience base, and exploring many new cohorts of customers.”