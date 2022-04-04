New prepaid plans from Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea with month-long validity

The three biggest carriers in the country, Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea have all announced new prepaid plans that last for an entire calendar month—at least 30 days. Until now, most ‘monthly’ prepaid plans from these carriers were only valid for 28 days.

Reliance Jio: Rs 296 plan valid for 30 days

Reliance Jio was the first to come up with such a plan with its Jio Freedom Plan which costs Rs 296 for 30 days. The plan gives users unlimited voice calls, up to 100 SMS per day and 25GB of high-speed data.

In comparison, Jio’s slightly lower priced Rs 209 plan has a validity of 28 days and gives users unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and 1GB of high-speed data every day. After the data quota runs out, data will be throttled to 64Kbps. The key difference here is that the Freedom plans allow users to use their allocated data however they want through the month, the Rs 209 plan gives users only 1GB of data a day, and it lapses every day even if you don’t use your full quota.

Airtel: Rs 296 and Rs 319 plans valid for 30 days

Airtel joined the bandwagon with a Rs 296 recharge pack that is valid for 30 days. The plan gives users unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day and 25GB of data per month. After the data quota runs out, users will be charged a tariff of 50 paise per MB.

Airtel also launched a Rs 319 plan which is also valid for 30 days. This pack gives users unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and 2GB of data per day. Once the user exhausts their daily data quota, their internet speeds will be throttled down to 64Kbps.

Vodafone Idea: Rs 327 and Rs 337 plan valid for 31 days

Vodafone Idea has launched a Rs 327 pack that is valid for 30 days. It gives users unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and 25GB of data valid for 30 days. The company also launched a Rs 337 plan that is valid for 31 days and gives users unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and 28GB of data throughout the validity of the pack.