Amazon, Flipkart sales begin soon: New launches to look out for

Amazon will be hosting the launch of OnePlus 8T 5G on October 14. (Image: OnePlus)

The festive season has almost embarked in our lives with its joyous and celebratory vibes all around. With this, e-commerce giants like Flipkart and Amazon have also started getting ready to kick off their respective festive season sales.

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale would commence on October 17, while Flipkart’s Big Billion days sale will start on October 16. Along with that, premium users of both these platforms will get access to the sale a day earlier. Here is a list of all new products that are slated to launch during the sales.

Flipkart a new Smart TV under the Nokia brand name with sound by Onkyo. Besides that, Big Billion days sale may also host the launch of Motorola 3-in-1 smart wireless earbuds, which can be used in wired, wireless and truly wireless configurations according to a report by Gadgets360. To recall, Motorola Tech 3 TWS earbuds have already been launched in the international markets.

Flipkart has also announced that during the sale it will host 200 special edition products. Puma and Flying machine will be launching its specially curated products in the sale while Bluestar will launch its new air-conditioner.

Amazon, on the other hand, will be hosting the launch of OnePlus 8T 5G on October 14 and on October 15 it will be launching its new Fire TV stick lite with Alexa voice remote lite at the price of Rs 2,999. Besides that, it is also slated to launch a 468L Frost free side-by-side refrigerator under its own AmazonBasics brand. During the sale, Microsoft will also be launching a special Red edition Xbox One controller.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale begins on October 17; deals you shouldn’t miss

On the entertainment front, Amazon Prime will be releasing the much-awaited second season of Mirzapur on October 23.

