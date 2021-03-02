New JioPhone prepaid data plans launched starting at Rs 22, offer up to 6GB data

Reliance has launched new JioPhone prepaid plans and the price starts from Rs 22. The telecom operator has added 5 new data recharge plans for JioPhone users at Rs 22, Rs 52, Rs 72, Rs 102 and Rs 152 each. The company is offering up to 6GB of high-speed data with these prepaid plans. There is also a new Rs 749 prepaid all-in-one Jio plan, which is giving unlimited calls and data benefits. Read on to know more.

JioPhone data prepaid plans

The base Rs 22 prepaid plan for JioPhone offers a total of 2GB of data for 28 days. The Rs 52 data recharge plan has 6GB of data for a validity period of 28 days. Once the mentioned data is exhausted, you will still be able to browse content online, but at a reduced speed of 64Kbps. The telecom player is also offering free access to Jio apps with both plans.

Must Read | Reliance offering new JioPhone users free call and unlimited data benefits for 2 years

The apps that JioPhone users get are JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioNews. You get these apps with all the plans. With the Rs 72 JioPhone data pack, one gets 0.5GB of data per day. It comes with a validity period of 28 days.

The Rs 102 JioPhone data plan provides 1GB of data per day for 28 days. This means that you will get a total of 28GB with this plan. There is also Rs 152 JioPhone plan, which will remain valid for 28 days. For the mentioned time period, users will get 2GB of data per day. This means Reliance is offering a total of 56GB to those who buy the Rs 152 plan.

Do note that the company is not offering any voice calling and SMS benefits as these are data prepaid plans for JioPhone users.

JioPhone plans with calls, SMS and data benefits

Currently, the telecom operator has five JioPhone prepaid plans that offer calls, SMS and data benefits. There is a Rs 185 JioPhone plan, which will provide 2GB of daily data, meaning users get 56GB total data. It includes unlimited calls and 100 SMS free per month.

The Rs 749 plan comes with a validity period of 28 days and offers 2GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 50 SMS per month.

There is a Rs 155 prepaid JioPhone plan, which has 1GB daily data, whereas the Rs 125 JioPhone plan gives 0.5GB of data on a daily basis. Finally, the Rs 75 recharge plan offers customers a total of 3GB of data. All the plans come with a validity period of 28 days and offer unlimited call as well as 100 SMS free per month.