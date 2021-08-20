New Disney+ Hotstar plans to be available starting September 1: Everything you need to know

Disney+ Hotstar has revealed more details about its upcoming plans. Starting September 1, users will see three new plans on the mobile app or the web version. These are Rs 499 Mobile plan, Rs 899 Super plan and Rs 1,499 Premium. Keep reading to know more.

What are the new Disney+ Hotstar plans?

Disney+Hotstar Mobile plan: This is the new basic “Mobile” plan, which will start from Rs 499 per year. The plan only supports one device at a time, stereo audio quality and 720p video quality. Currently, the basic Disney+ Hotstar VIP plan is priced at Rs 399. Those buying this plan will only be able to enjoy content on a mobile device. The app will also let you watch free content that are available on all platforms, including Web and Living Room devices.

Disney+Hotstar Super plan: The second plan that Disney+ Hotstar will be offering is “Super,” which is priced at Rs 899 per year. The plan supports two devices at a time and Dolby 5.1 audio quality. Users will get 1080p video quality on this plan.

Disney+Hotstar Premium plan: Starting September 1, the premium plan will still be available for Rs 1,499 per year. It will allow you to log in to any four devices at a time. The plan also supports 4K video quality and Dolby 5.1 audio quality. If the app detects any additional device, then it will remove any one of the previously logged-in devices.

With this plan, users will be able to watch content on mobile, web, and supported Living Room devices. Users will also be able to check out ad-free content, but you will witness ads in live content such as sports and other live shows.

What will happen to the old Disney+ Hotstar subscription?

The company is saying that all the existing Disney+Hotstar VIP users will continue to enjoy the benefits of their current plan until the membership expires. Users will be able to log in to TV and other supported devices as they used to previously. Users will still be able to access all English content on the platform. Once your existing Disney+Hotstar VIP plan expires, you will be required to buy the new Mobile plan. The same also applies to premium members.

What to keep in mind?

The Disney+Hotstar VIP users will witness ads on Star serials, movies, live sports and other live shows. But, Hotstar Specials will remain ad-free. The Disney+ Hoststar Premium users will not get any ads, except in live shows.

Starting September 1, all the new subscribers can opt for one of the three plans. All the new plans give you access to all content on the platform. This includes unlimited live sports, the latest Indian movie digital premieres, Hotstar Specials, Star serials before TV and Disney+ Originals, popular Disney movies & kid’s shows, as per the company.